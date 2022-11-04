What makes pancreatic cancer one of the most insidious and deadly forms of cancer is the difficulty of getting an early diagnosis. The disease spreads so silently that in most cases, when you notice that something is wrong, it is too late to intervene. Now a British study published on PLOS ONE it offers one more hope of discovering pancreatic cancer in time: two of the typical signs of the disease would seem to arise two or three years before the official diagnosis.

Looking for answers. Weight loss and increased blood glucose levels are two symptoms commonly associated with pancreatic cancer, but until now it was unclear when and to what extent they occurred. A group of scientists from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford analyzed the presence of the two symptoms and a third, important risk factor for this type of cancer – diabetes – in an extensive health database, which includes information on 10 million patients. . The team extracted information on pancreatic cancer diagnoses along with these three factors of interest and sought to understand how these changed over time in affected patients.

Excessive weight loss. It has thus been seen that in people with pancreatic cancer there is significant weight loss already two years before diagnosis. At the time of actual diagnosis, body mass index (i.e. the ratio of weight to height square, an indicator of a person’s healthy weight) in cancer patients was three units lower than in cancer patients. people not affected by the disease.

not to be overlooked. The second indicator, namely the increase in glucose levels, was detectable – obviously "with hindsight", that is, in retrospect, knowing which of the patients would later develop the disease – even three years earlier of the diagnosis. How are these markers intertwined with diabetes? According to the study authors, abnormal weight loss in people with diabetes is associated with a higher risk of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer than when it occurs in people without diabetes. Conversely, the increase in blood glucose in people without diabetes is a more worrying sign than when it occurs in people with diabetes. The spies that should trigger further insights are – in summary – two: weight loss (especially, but not only, in people with diabetes); increased blood glucose, especially in people who do not have diabetes and who have not gained weight.