Weight loss, hyperglycemia and diabetes could help identify pancreatic cancer up to three years earlier than current diagnoses. A news that arrives a few days after World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day (November 17) and that could change the survival rates which unfortunately for this type of cancer are still very low. This is suggested by researchers from the University of Surrey, in collaboration with Pancreatic Cancer Action and the University of Oxford who conducted a study on over 8,000 patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and compared them with a control group of 34,979. . The study was recently published in the journal Plos One.

A silent tumor

Insidious, often silent and with an increasing trend of cases that classifies it among the emerging pathologies. It is pancreatic cancer, one of the most feared oncological diseases. Currently, nearly 90% of people with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed too late. The pancreas is a vital organ with two key functions: producing insulin and digestive enzymes. Cancer can affect one or both of these functions leading to symptoms such as weight loss and increased blood glucose levels, two early indicators of pancreatic cancer that are still underestimated and could allow for a more timely diagnosis. “Due to the difficulty in detecting pancreatic cancer, survival rates are extremely low compared to other cancers, with less than 10% of people surviving five years or more after diagnosis,” he says. Agnieszka LemanskaProfessor of Data Science at the University of Surrey and lead author of the study.

The time when symptoms appear

Weight loss and increased blood sugar are recognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer, but the extent of these symptoms was not known until now and especially when they start to occur. Knowing when they develop could help doctors diagnose this cancer early and thus be able to start treatment earlier.

Gastro-intestinal cancers, 78 thousand new cases in Italy every year, but still too many late diagnoses by Irma D’Aria

02 October 2022



Research

Using the Oxford-Royal College of General Practitioners Clinical Informatics Digital Hub (ORCHID), the researchers analyzed data from 8,777 patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and compared them to a control group of 34,979. From the analysis of the data, two possible indicators associated with the future diagnosis of cancer emerged: a strong weight loss two years before diagnosis and an increase in glycated hemoglobin from the previous 3 years. Using further tests, the researchers found that weight loss in people with diabetes was associated with a higher likelihood of pancreatic cancer than in people without diabetes. Among the latter, however, hyperglycemia would be associated with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer than in people with diabetes.

Cancer of the pancreas, cells armed against metastases by Fabio Di Todaro

July 21, 2022



Two indicators to be evaluated

In light of these results, the researchers believe that it is possible to improve at least in part the diagnosis: “Our research – he declared Simon de Lusignan of the University of Oxford – suggests that severe and sudden weight loss mainly in people with diabetes, as well as hyperglycemia, should be treated with high levels of suspicion. ” The study results led the researchers to ask doctors to evaluate the Body Mass Index and blood glycated hemoglobin levels more regularly in patients with and without diabetes to identify those with pancreatic cancer first.

Pancreatic cancer, the first guidelines for minimally invasive surgery by Dario Rubino

29 September 2022



Gastrointestinal tumors in Italy

According to the latest Aiom data, the main tumors of the gastrointestinal tract affect 78 thousand men and women in our country every year. Specifically, there are 43,700 cases of colorectal cancer; 14,500 in the stomach; 14,300 to the pancreas and 5,400 cholangiocarcinomas. These are all diseases that are still too often diagnosed too late. This forces medical specialists to treat advanced-stage neoplasms, in which few effective therapies are available and respectful of the patients’ quality of life.