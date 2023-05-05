Home » “Pandemic behind us, remembering sacrifices made so that it never happens again”
Press release no. 23
Release date 5 May 2023

Covid19, Schillaci: “Pandemic behind us, remembering sacrifices made so that it never happens again”

“From today we can say that the Covid19 health emergency is behind us. My thoughts go first of all to the doctors and health and social care workers who have spared no energy to fight this global nightmare and to the people who have not made it. In their memory we must not forget this terrible experience and we must strengthen research, health facilities and territorial assistance so that nothing like this will ever happen again”.

This is what was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

