Pandemic, gold medal of merit for Mercies (27/04/2023)

A ceremony full of emotions but above all of meaning. It is the one that saw the Confederation of Mercies of Italy receive the “Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health” this morning at the Quirinale. «A recognition», underlines a note from the historic voluntary organization, «delivered for the commitment made by volunteers, together with all the staff of the Misericordie, during the pandemic from Covid-19.
A medal withdrawn by the president Dominic Giani accompanied by the president of the Misericordie della Toscana, Alberto Corsinovi and also assigned, among others, to the exponents of the health professions, who have spent so much energy especially for those in difficult conditions.
«This recognition, which we are honored to have received and for which we thank the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella and the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci», – underlines President Giani, «it goes to all the Brotherhoods in the area, to all the leaders and leaders of the Misericordie, to the volunteers and volunteers, for the work done during the pandemic. I renew my thanks to them, because in a complex situation they knew how to use their hearts and minds, focusing on organization and providing help both for the health aspect, transferring Covid patients to biocontainment, and for social support linked to economic difficulties. to loneliness and isolation, to disability. It is in moments like these», concludes Giani, «that the value of the Third Sector is fully seen. The volunteers, together with all the staff of the organization put themselves at the service of others: something that is in our DNA, because the Misericordie have made this the center of their mission for eight centuries”.