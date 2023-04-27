Pandemic, gold medal of merit for Mercies (27/04/2023)

A ceremony full of emotions but above all of meaning. It is the one that saw the Confederation of Mercies of Italy receive the “Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health” this morning at the Quirinale. «A recognition», underlines a note from the historic voluntary organization, «delivered for the commitment made by volunteers, together with all the staff of the Misericordie, during the pandemic from Covid-19.

A medal withdrawn by the president Dominic Giani accompanied by the president of the Misericordie della Toscana, Alberto Corsinovi and also assigned, among others, to the exponents of the health professions, who have spent so much energy especially for those in difficult conditions.