pandemic in decline in Italy / “Infections and deaths are increasing in Europe and Asia”

Covid, the last one WHO reportof 28 April 2023, on the data of the pandemicshows that i contagionhospitalizations and deaths are in decline throughout Italy. This had also been established by the bulletin of Monitoring Iss. which confirmed a stable situation without details emergencies. In the rest of the world however, understood Europe, the data is more alarming. In some areas, in fact, something unexpected is happening increased circulation of the virus with peak infections.

In particular, the most interested countries are those of the Mediterranean eastern and of South East Asian in which, respectively, the increase of occurred contagion by 41% and 666% more than in the previous 28 days, with levels of mortality elevated. In Europe the situation remains fairly stable with significant declinesbut with some exceptions. The situation has worsened especially in Sweden e France who have recorded an increase in infections of the 72% and 35%. In Spain, on the other hand, i deaths from Covid of the 86% more compared to the end of February.

Covid, the situation in the world: infections and deaths

From the report dell’Oms it emerges that in the world as a whole the covid situation sta getting better clearly in many areas. However, some remain emergencies due to the growing data on infections and deaths. From the beginning of the pandemic, to April 23, 2023, they are counted in total 6.9 million dead and 764 infections. In the last month, on the other hand, it was mainly the areas that worsened of Asia with the primacy of south korea which had an increase of 13% more of cases. While the situation deathsappears to be stable or declining around the world.

With some notable exceptions such as the Brazil with the 31% more Covid deaths in absolute value, l‘Iran with the 103% (718 new deaths) and the France with a significant +35% (797 deaths). In Italiaas also demonstrated bylatest Covid bulletinwe are in decline 10% on deaths and infections, always compared to the end February. The new Arthur variantbased on what has been reported to date by family doctors, it would seem to be less aggressive of the previous ones. Behaving in healthy subjects e children symptoms that remain at the level of premium life respiratoryoften similar to a cold.

