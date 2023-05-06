Pandemic over, but now explain it to the “orphans” of the virus

More than Oms they should call it Omb: World Organization of Trivia. We understand all the doubts, protocols, methodologies and timing of science, but the aforementioned agency has some problems with the calendar and, above all, with the real world. After declaring a state of emergency from the Covid-19 pandemic when the virus was already running, he now decrees its end. Now that, let’s face it, you didn’t exactly need a doctorate in virology or epidemiology to understand that, after almost three years of a nightmare, the Coronavirus can now be classified as a seasonal ailment. It was enough to look around, take a walk down the street, enter a restaurant or get on a train. No more masks, no more obsession with disinfectants and sneezing in the elbow. But, above all, the only thing that matters: no more deaths and intensive care.

We will never forget the coffins of Bergamo, the lost or hospitalized friends and relatives. However, the WHO’s belated and pleonastic decision has a consequence that goes beyond the limits of scientific and medical decisions and enters the political and sociological field. It’s the end of the civil health war, of the violent and inappropriate contrast between the No vaxes and those who, amidst a storm, have decided to choose the lifesaver of science.

Now, once the emergency is over, we would also like to file away the Covid orphans, the last Japanese in the fight against Big Pharma, the extreme conspiracy theorists and those who have created political speculation on a tragedy. Let’s close the fans in the closet and pave the way for a reconciliation that can lift the pandemic from the political debate and deliver it to the ugliest pages of our history. We are fed up with a country that lives in a perennial bipolar syndrome, always ready to split in two in a hand-to-hand match which, in the midst of a pandemic, seemed like a fight in the mud. From this point of view, the naïve decision of the WHO can finally be the final whistle, because later than the World Health Organization there are only those who continue to make political polemics on the pandemic out of time, like the fanatic who yesterday took slapping former premier Giuseppe Conte to reproach him for the liberticidal laws. Idiot anachronisms, one way or the other. Because if you keep your eye fixed on the rear view mirror, you risk going off the road.