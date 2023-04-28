“Pandemic over, WHO doesn’t need to press a button”

“For me, the Covid pandemic is over and it certainly won’t be what WHO determines to make me say it’s over. It’s over because if you talk to the doctors who work in hospitals, the answer is unique: the virus circulates but the disease today it gives very mild symptoms in the majority of cases. Certainly there is someone who is perhaps more ill than others but the pandemic as we have known it has long since ended. You don’t need someone to ‘push’ a button and it’s over from tomorrow. WHO probably wants to be cautious because there are some countries with outbreaks.” So at beraking latest news Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases San Martino of Genoa. The WHO has yet to make a decision on the end of the pandemic but has repeatedly stated that it could arrive “in the coming months”.