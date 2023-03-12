From October, masks will be compulsory in long-distance and air travel nationwide, as well as masks and tests in hospitals and care facilities. This is what changes to the draft law to strengthen the protection of the population and in particular vulnerable groups of people against COVID-19, which the cabinet decided today, see. According to this, the countries should be given the opportunity to react to the development of the pandemic in two stages, depending on the infection situation. In the first stage there are still exceptions to the mask requirement indoors. If a strong corona wave builds up, the mask requirement applies without exception. Irrespective of this, organizers should be able to exercise their domiciliary rights and impose their own admission rules.

The protective measures apply from October 1, 2022 to April 7, 2023.

Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach:

“With this set of tools, we can deal with the foreseeable corona wave in the fall. We are well prepared for difficult times and give the countries every opportunity to react appropriately. Mask requirement, vaccinations and upper limits in the interior can be used depending on the situation. The goals of our Corona policy remain to avoid high death rates, many lost working days and serious long-term consequences. “

Protection measures from October 1, 2022 to April 7, 2023:

Protective measures applicable nationwide

FFP2 mask requirement in air and long-distance public transport (medical masks for 6-14 year olds and staff).

Masks and obligation to provide evidence of testing for access to hospitals and full and semi-inpatient care facilities and comparable facilities, as well as for employees in outpatient care services and comparable service providers during their work.

Exceptions to the obligation to provide proof of testing are provided for people who are treated, looked after or cared for in the respective facilities or by the respective service providers.

Exceptions to the mask requirement are provided if the treatment prevents wearing a mask and for people treated or cared for in the respective facilities in the rooms intended for their personal stay. Children under the age of 6, people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons and deaf and hard of hearing people are also generally exempt from the mask requirement.

In addition, the countries can react to the pandemic events in a graduated manner according to the infection situation:

1st stage

From October 1st, a federal state can order the following protective measures:

The mask requirement in local public transport.

The obligation to wear masks in publicly accessible indoor areas. A mandatory exception is to be provided for leisure, cultural or sporting events, in leisure and cultural facilities as well as in gastronomic facilities and when practicing sports for people who have proof of a test.

Countries may also allow exceptions for those who have recovered (proof of recovery; the previous 90-day period applies) or who are fully vaccinated and had their last vaccination no more than three months ago.

The obligation to test in certain community facilities (e.g. facilities for housing asylum seekers, detention facilities, children’s homes) as well as schools and day-care facilities.

The mask requirement in schools and other training institutions for employees and for students from the fifth school year, if this is necessary to maintain regular face-to-face teaching.

2nd stage

If a corona wave continues to build up and a state parliament for the entire federal state or a specific local authority determines a concrete danger to the functionality of the health system or other critical infrastructures on the basis of certain, legally regulated indicators, the following measures can also be ordered there:

The obligation to wear masks at outdoor events if a minimum distance of 1.5 m cannot be maintained, as well as at events in publicly accessible indoor areas.

Mandatory hygiene concepts (provision of disinfectants, avoidance of unnecessary contacts, ventilation concepts) for companies, facilities, trade, offers and events from the leisure, cultural and sports sectors for publicly accessible indoor spaces in which several people are present.

The arrangement of a minimum distance of 1.5 m in public spaces.

The determination of upper limits for people for events in publicly accessible interiors.

The amendments are made available to the parliamentary groups as a formulation aid and, as part of the “Law to strengthen the protection of the population and in particular vulnerable groups of people against COVID-19”, require the approval of the Bundestag and Bundesrat.