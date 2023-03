New Corona rules have been in effect since October 1st. The Bundestag has passed corresponding changes to the Infection Protection Act with the approval of the Bundesrat. With this new legal framework, the federal states have every opportunity to react to the infection process in a graduated manner. “We do not know how the pandemic will develop in autumn. But this time we will be well prepared and have the situation under control,” said Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach.

