The pandemic it no longer scares like in previous years, but the invitation is not to let your guard down. And, if necessary, to fight the virus with a weapon that has made it possible to mitigate its devastating effects: the Vaccine.

This is what emerged from the meeting which saw the participation of the three most qualified teachers of theUniversity of Turin: Rossana CavalloDirector of the SC Microbiology and Virology U of the City of Health and Science of Turin, John DiPerriDirector of the Clinical Department of Infectious Diseases of the University of Turin ed Henry PiraSC Director of Occupational Medicine, City of Health and Science of Turin.

Covid, the situation today

There are about 25 million cases of Covid found since the beginning of the pandemic, capable of causing 186,000 deaths. The country’s response has been in trust in vaccines, with 150 million doses administered. Currently the predominant variant is a subvariant of Omicron, the Ba5 (over 94%): a more contagious virus, which attacks the upper respiratory tract more and less the lungs. A subvariant capable of causing a reduced mortality, compared to the previous ones.

In Italy today Covid seems to be in a “waning” phase but the proliferation of variants, combined with a lack of precautions could help not put an “end” to the drama called Coronavirus.

“Be careful accepting 40 deaths a day”

Although the data induce optimism and the weapons to fight the virus, including vaccines, protective devices and awareness of the behaviors to follow, it is important for UniTo professors not to let their guard down. “In the last 30 days, 1,300 people have died in Italy, with an average of 40 per day: we are far from the peak of 993 deaths and this leads us to live with the idea that 40 people who die every day from a virus is almost normal” is the warning issued by Pira.

A vaccination a year? It can’t be ruled out

And not knowing the characteristics of the next variant, the invitation is not to think of vaccines as an ally limited to the past, on the contrary. “The annual vaccine, like for the flu? It can’t be ruled out, at least for the frail,” explained Di Perri. So elderly people, people with serious pathologies. But not only. According to the professor, it could be useful to combine the anti-Covid vaccination campaign with the one against the flu, which has undergone a strong upsurge in the last year. “It would be plausible to combine the two vaccines, to strengthen those vaccinations as well.”

The invitation is then to act more promptly with early therapies, which would be basic but are too often administered late.

Long Covid, no worries for now

Long Covid chapter. It is not clear, at the moment, whether the numbers of people who, after contracting the virus, complain of pathologies that impact everyday life are worrying. The main reason lies in the fact that establishing whether an illness is actually linked to Covid or to other causes is not simple.

“However, even in the case of Long Covid, the symptoms are destined to disappear within a year in most cases. At the moment it is not a cause for concernDi Perri reassured.