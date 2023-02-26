Home Health Panic attack, young 43-year-old nurse dies
Panic attack, young 43-year-old nurse dies

Panic attack, young 43-year-old nurse dies

Latina – Autopsy examination arranged – The Pontine ASL will establish the causes of death

Latina – Panic attack, 43-year-old nurse dies in just over 24 hours.

An unexplained death. Last Monday she went to the hospital suffering from panic attacks and seizures.

After the checks and transfers to various hospitals, the last one in Fondi, the woman got worse and didn’t make it.

The hospital where the 43-year-old died, the same one where she worked, has requested a clinical audit, aimed at obtaining an independent assessment based on evidence.

A tragedy that shocked everyone, family members and colleagues of the young victim. The autopsy examination has been ordered on her, it will be up to the ASL to establish what happened.

February 24, 2023

