Panic attacks: strategies to overcome them when you are alone

Do you suffer from panic attacks? Overcoming them even when you’re alone is possible: here are the strategies to rely on.
Anyone can cross gods periods of stress and strong emotional tensionwhich lead to a negative response from our mind, which makes us feel sensations that no one would ever want to experience.
And panic attack it is just that: it is a usually unexpected event and that it can occur at any time, in which anxiety, tachycardia and a feeling of loss of control arise.
How to recognize a panic attack
While it’s nearly impossible to predict when a panic attack is going to start, there are some signals your body gives by which you can tell that it’s starting. Between main symptoms we find:
- Tachycardia and palpitations;
- Heavy sweating;
- Tremors, chills and pain in the chest;
- A feeling of nausea and choking;
- A sense of dizziness and dizziness;
- Tingling or numbness in the limbs;
- The fear of losing control and going completely out of self.
Panic attacks can occur rarely, but in cases where they are particularly frequent and on a regular basis, then we are talking about the panic disordera discomfort that can be found in the chapter relating to anxiety disorders in the DSM-5, i.e. the diagnostic and statistical manual relating to mental pathologies.
Obviously, in the event that panic attacks are experienced, one must contact a professional to investigate the matter further
How to overcome a panic attack when alone
Given the unpredictable nature of the onset of a panic attack, it’s always best to be aware of a few techniques that can help to overcome the moment of difficulty, especially when you have no one to ask for help.
- The first thing to do is try to calm down: knowing some deep breathing exercises helps to limit hyperventilation; at the same time trying to identify your emotions helps to pass the confusion caused by panic. Furthermore, since it is a disorder that also affects the body, it is important to be able to relax tense muscles.
- After that it is crucial rmanage and contain anxiety: to do this it can be useful to get distracted and focus on something else that can give you positive and relaxing sensations. But first you have to accept the fact that you are afraid and that there is nothing wrong with it. It may be useful to prepare a chamomile tea or start watching your favorite TV show, or even pet a pet if you have one.