Panic attacks: strategies to overcome them when you are alone

Do you suffer from panic attacks? Overcoming them even when you’re alone is possible: here are the strategies to rely on.

Anyone can cross gods periods of stress and strong emotional tensionwhich lead to a negative response from our mind, which makes us feel sensations that no one would ever want to experience.

And panic attack it is just that: it is a usually unexpected event and that it can occur at any time, in which anxiety, tachycardia and a feeling of loss of control arise.

How to recognize a panic attack

While it’s nearly impossible to predict when a panic attack is going to start, there are some signals your body gives by which you can tell that it’s starting. Between main symptoms we find:

Tachycardia and palpitations;

Heavy sweating;

Tremors, chills and pain in the chest;

A feeling of nausea and choking;

A sense of dizziness and dizziness;

Tingling or numbness in the limbs;

The fear of losing control and going completely out of self.

Panic attacks can occur rarely, but in cases where they are particularly frequent and on a regular basis, then we are talking about the panic disordera discomfort that can be found in the chapter relating to anxiety disorders in the DSM-5, i.e. the diagnostic and statistical manual relating to mental pathologies.

Obviously, in the event that panic attacks are experienced, one must contact a professional to investigate the matter further

How to overcome a panic attack when alone

Given the unpredictable nature of the onset of a panic attack, it’s always best to be aware of a few techniques that can help to overcome the moment of difficulty, especially when you have no one to ask for help.