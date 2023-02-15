Panic attack: causes, symptoms and methods of contrast – newsby.it

Panic attacks are a very widespread discomfort, especially in Western reality. Let’s find out together the symptoms and above all the methods of contrast.

When our body feels a condition of discomfort, it tries to send inputs to our brain, in order to immediately remedy it. Every cognitive reaction arises from the primordial development of our nature, in particular the panic attack it is nothing but a decontextualized danger message. When our brain perceives a risk, the mind responds with anxiety, anguish, stress and – in the most serious cases – with panic and fainting.

At this point, it is incredibly important to underline the difference between anxiety and panic: in fact, in the first case we are faced with the body’s response to a possible dangerous situation (do you have to carry out an exam and are you not prepared? The mind perceives the discomfort and responds precisely with anxiety and stress); in the second case instead, we are faced with an irrational condition that does not actually present a sensible contextualization. Anxiety is associated with an external input, while the panic attack is fundamentally unpredictable.

Generally, in fact, panic attacks arise from a somatized and censored trauma from our brain, a process which however prevents us from overcoming it. The moment we forget, the body tries to remind us of the lived traumatic experience, through the highest condition of anguish that we could feel and perceive. Usually, a panic attack lasts from 5 to 20 minutes, depending on the individual’s ability to control their emotions. Let’s see the symptoms and possible treatments.

Panic attack, unmistakable symptoms and methods of contrast

When we are overwhelmed by a panic attack, our body responds to the condition of malaise with real physical pains: chest pains associated with tachycardia and rapid heartbeat, but also shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, headache, stomach pain, sweating, dizziness and muscle paralysis. These symptoms are then associated with the following sensations: fear, nervous, sense of unreality, fear of dying, confusion and terror of losing control. So how should we behave in these cases?

It is scientifically proven that most people experience at least one or two panic attacks in their lifetime, a factor that can contribute to the development of a real pathological condition. As these episodes become more frequent, it is useful to act immediately on two fronts: psychological and/or pharmacological therapy (in some cases the combination of both methods is preferred).

Compared to the first case, the psychologist will help the patient change your perception of the outside world, feeding positive thoughts and helping him (possibly) to bring to light the traumatic event that contributed to the development of the pathology; in the second case, the doctor will prescribe some anxiolytics or psychiatric drugs that can support the patient in the first phase of therapy.



In any case, always remember a fundamental point: our body is a perfect machine, consequently – when it shows failure or loss of self-control – it means that something prevents our mind from working peacefully. Act immediately, even simply with the help of a therapist. This will allow you to counteract the pathology in time.

