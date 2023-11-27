“University of the Third Age and Lifelong Education to Host ‘Serenade for Italian Cuisine’ Event in Matera”

On November 29th, the University of the Third Age and Lifelong Education will be hosting a special event in Matera, featuring a large table set with courses of words, descriptions, sayings, verses, and music all centered around the theme of “Serenade for Italian Cuisine”. Those attending the event can expect an evening filled with culinary delights and musical performances inspired by the rich traditions of Italian cuisine.

The event will take place at the provincial council hall in Matera at 5:00 pm. The renowned “director” master of musical cuisine, Vincenzo Perrone, will be in charge of the evening’s culinary creations, which will include Rossini dishes accompanied by music from Maestro Damiano D’Ambrosio and the Lucanian chamber ensemble.

Rector Costantino Dilillo, who is currently on a diet in anticipation of the abundant culinary libation, will be “testing” the audience alongside food and wine experts Michele Saponaro, Antonio Nobile, Maria Adriana Sacco, and Felice Lucio Lionetti. The evening will offer a foretaste of Christmas cuisine, complete with songs, ficc(i)latidd, and cod with breasts. Rector Dilillo has been tasked with providing the latter and wine for a well-wishing toast.

This unique event is sure to be a celebration of Italian cuisine and culture, showcasing the culinary and musical talents of the region. Attendees can expect a delightful evening filled with good food, good wine, and good company as they come together to enjoy a “Serenade for Italian Cuisine”.