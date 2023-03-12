Home Health Pansies in the garden: how much frost can they tolerate? | > – Guide – Garden
Health

Pansies in the garden: how much frost can they tolerate? | > – Guide – Garden

by admin
Pansies in the garden: how much frost can they tolerate? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 01/18/2023 1:56 p.m

Pansies are one of the most popular heralds of spring. Are they hardy? When can they be planted outside in the garden? Are the popular plants perennial? Tips for care.

Especially in spring you can’t avoid them: pansies shine colorfully on balconies, in nurseries and hardware stores. The plants, which bloom in many color variations, belong to the violet genus. There are numerous species, with horned violets (Viola cornuta) and garden pansies (Viola wittrockiana) with their numerous varieties being the best known.

Are pansies hardy?

Pansies planted in autumn usually cope with frost.

In principle, pansies planted in the bed can cope well with frost. Horned violets and wild pansies (Viola tricolor) are considered to be particularly robust. However, this does not apply to plants acquired in early spring. These flowers have been raised in greenhouses and do not tolerate being suddenly confronted with sub-zero temperatures. You shouldn’t be outside until mid-March.

Pansies planted in autumn, on the other hand, usually defy the frost and only close their flowers during a cold spell. To be on the safe side, they can be covered with some brushwood or fleece. Pansies planted in tubs should also be given winter protection.

When is the right time to plant?

Freshly planted pansies in a planter © Colourbox Photo: Victoria Rayu

Pansies are popular for planting in tubs and other containers.

Pansies can be planted from March to October. Pansies planted in spring continue to flower until summer, while those planted in autumn continue to flower until late spring after the winter break. The planting distance should be about ten centimeters. Pansies are at their most beautiful when they are lavishly arranged in groups – not only in beds, but also in tubs, bowls and as underplanting for trees and shrubs.

See also  Giveaway campaign burst - young people attack Hamburg police > - News

Caring for pansies

Pansies love a sunny spot, but they also thrive in semi-shade. In the shade, however, the flowering is less. Even if the plants have not been watered enough, they bloom more sparingly: violets like it moist, but not waterlogged. The Garden soil should be permeable and rich in nutrients. Those who regularly remove faded plant parts will be rewarded with long-lasting flowers.

Are pansies perennial?

Yellow-purple-white pansies © Colourbox Photo: Gry Thunes

Some pansies grow perennial – but sometimes become unsightly.

Pansies usually flower for one growing season. Depending on the species and under optimal conditions, they also grow perennial. However, after a while they become rather unsightly and should be exchanged for new plants. With a bit of luck, they will multiply by themselves. If the flowers are not cut off, the plants form seeds that grow into new specimens.

Seeds are planted in the ground © Fotolia.com Photo: amenic181

AUDIO: Harvesting seeds and dividing perennials: plants for the new garden year (44 min)

Further information

Horned violets, primroses and tulips covered with snow © imago/Rene Traut

With mild temperatures in early spring, many want to plant flowers on the balcony. Which ones can handle frost? more

Two pink flowering primroses in pots with fabric lining. © Fotolia Photo: Africa Studio

Primroses are heralds of spring, but some are not hardy. Which species tolerate frost, which are suitable for the windowsill? more

Saxifrage © Fotolia.com Photo: M. Schuppich

Saxifrage, blue cushion and violets – in spring the first perennials begin to bloom and require care and fertilizer. more

A watering can in front of a planted balloon box.

45 Min

What to do if plants in the bed or on the balcony are not thriving? In “Everything carrots, or what?! there are tips and answers. 45 min

See also  Digital services in the car: nobody wants to pay for them

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Garden: All carrots, or what?! | 01/18/2023 | 7:00 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Why you have to drink lemon water every...

Long Covid: Slowed down by Corona: Where to...

the victims of the shipwreck are 76

Ms. Klöckner and her worries – health check

away the penalties for pensioners and the self-employed

High cholesterol: the 4 foods to absolutely avoid...

Atp Indian Wells, Sinner flies to the 3rd...

the woman in very serious condition

What skirts to wear over 60? The most...

Elon Musk “open to the idea” of buying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy