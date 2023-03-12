Status: 01/18/2023 1:56 p.m Pansies are one of the most popular heralds of spring. Are they hardy? When can they be planted outside in the garden? Are the popular plants perennial? Tips for care.

Especially in spring you can’t avoid them: pansies shine colorfully on balconies, in nurseries and hardware stores. The plants, which bloom in many color variations, belong to the violet genus. There are numerous species, with horned violets (Viola cornuta) and garden pansies (Viola wittrockiana) with their numerous varieties being the best known.

Are pansies hardy?

In principle, pansies planted in the bed can cope well with frost. Horned violets and wild pansies (Viola tricolor) are considered to be particularly robust. However, this does not apply to plants acquired in early spring. These flowers have been raised in greenhouses and do not tolerate being suddenly confronted with sub-zero temperatures. You shouldn’t be outside until mid-March.

Pansies planted in autumn, on the other hand, usually defy the frost and only close their flowers during a cold spell. To be on the safe side, they can be covered with some brushwood or fleece. Pansies planted in tubs should also be given winter protection.

When is the right time to plant?

Pansies can be planted from March to October. Pansies planted in spring continue to flower until summer, while those planted in autumn continue to flower until late spring after the winter break. The planting distance should be about ten centimeters. Pansies are at their most beautiful when they are lavishly arranged in groups – not only in beds, but also in tubs, bowls and as underplanting for trees and shrubs.

Caring for pansies

Pansies love a sunny spot, but they also thrive in semi-shade. In the shade, however, the flowering is less. Even if the plants have not been watered enough, they bloom more sparingly: violets like it moist, but not waterlogged. The Garden soil should be permeable and rich in nutrients. Those who regularly remove faded plant parts will be rewarded with long-lasting flowers.

Are pansies perennial?

Pansies usually flower for one growing season. Depending on the species and under optimal conditions, they also grow perennial. However, after a while they become rather unsightly and should be exchanged for new plants. With a bit of luck, they will multiply by themselves. If the flowers are not cut off, the plants form seeds that grow into new specimens.

