Paola Caruso is going through a very difficult time because of the child’s health problems Michele. The ex bonas of “Next another” told of a medicine that gave problems to the child who had difficulty walking and it seems that this type of problem will not be able to regress. The little one may continue to wear a brace for life and will no longer walk as well as before.

Gli haters

The injury to the sciatic nerve of the child, only 4 years old, seems to be irreversible and Paola spoke about it with tears in her eyes to very true. Immediately after his participation in the program, however, controversy ensued. According to a part of the world of the web, Paola would be taking her son’s situation to extremes to arouse compassion in the public and have more visibility, there are those who have accused her of having invented everything and those who have claimed that she should have kept things private.

Paola Caruso’s reply

«So who is the child in the photos of his profile who stands, walks and runs?», wrote a user on social networks, but it is not the only comment of the kind, there are those who added: «Sorry for the child, but also her who is always in Verissimo a big mah». Paola wanted to respond to these sentences with an outburst in which she pointed out that the child is standing thanks to the guardian: «But how much ignorance I read, my son walks with the guardian, do you have ears? Hear well before you write!», she wrote. But in addition to the haters, there are also many people who are showing her all their support and solidarity these days.

