Paola Carusoa few days ago, he said that his son Michael, born in 2019, he is facing a very delicate moment and was forced to undergo therapy after discovering he had health problems. “Some very serious things have happened”, the showgirl pointed out who added that for the moment she does not want to reveal anything else about the disease that has struck her love fruit. What is certain is that the child is fighting an uphill battle. As soon as the ex Bonas of Avanti another informed about the conditions of ‘Michelino’, she was overwhelmed by a wave of affection. Unfortunately also hate. Some haters have attacked her, both criticizing her for her physical appearance and claiming her, in seeing some sweet Christmas photos with her baby, that basically little of her is not so bad.

“I repeat what I have already said: my son has a major health problem that still exists. As a mom I try to give my son the best Christmas ever. No more wickedness even at Christmas, shame on you!”. This is the outburst of Caruso in an Instagram Story. Not only that: Paola also replied to a user who invited the haters to note that in the latest photos posted by the showgirl Michele is always in her arms. She then she speculated that the baby might have had “some neurological problem”. Spotted the intervention, the former Bonas wrote: “An intelligent person”. So the health problem that hit ‘Michelino’ cannot be ruled out as being attributable to the neurological sphere.

Paola Caruso: the emergency return to Italy with Michele, then the checks and therapy

The showgirl, before making public that her son is going through a difficult period, disappeared for a month from social networks where she has always been quite active. And the reason for her absence from the web platforms was due to Michele’s delicate clinical situation.

Caruso discovered the little one was unwell about a month ago while at Sharm el-Sheick. From the Egyptian tourist resort she urgently returned to Italy where the child underwent a series of tests in the hospital and began to be treated with therapies. Paula talked about “misfortune”, without going into the details of the clinical path that the child is following.