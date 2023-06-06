Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli announce the separation – breaking latest news

Paul Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli announce their separation, after 21 years of marriage and three children.

â€œWe are separated, yet we are more united than ever. We will continue to be for our family, for each other. The feeling is strong, but it is no longer what brought us together», they say in the interview with Vanity Fair.

The rumors of a separation had come from an indiscretion by Dagospia, published on April 12, 2023. The two had denied the news, posting a video together on social media. And they now explain their choice: “(We denied it) to take back what was ours – says Bruganelli – It’s okay to be judged because we are public figures, but we could also have been separated for some time and not want to say it”. And Bonolis: Â«It was news that we should have been the first to give to those responsible. But in the fascinating world of Gossipland, people vampirically attach themselves to the lives of others, ignoring feelings, affections, children.

Already in September 2022, Bruganelli had told al Corriere della Serathat she and Bonolis slept in separate houses: «Sleeping in separate rooms is a sign of civilization! However we now go further: I’m arranging my new house, where I will move alone with Adele. Silvia stays with him -. Certain! But in different buildings, communicating by a double door on the terrace. It’s the secret to staying together for life.” On this, in the interview with Vanity he added: «When the house next to ours became available, I understood that it could be convenient to have separate spaces. For me, however, what Califano’s song says still applies: “I don’t rule out the return”». To which Bonolis replied: «Califano is dead. Love is complex, it transforms, it’s not just “daje de heel and daje de toe”. I hope to find him as soon as possible.’

On how love changes, the two said: “We say goodbye and say good morning by kissing again now”. And Bonolis: «The kisses come and go». Bruganelli, speaking of the reason that led to the final tear, said: «I was no longer able to live with enthusiasm some of the things that are part of a relationship. Since my father died, I have projected the bond I had with him onto Paolo, who has thus become a friend, a confidant. When we got engaged I was 23, I hadn’t graduated yet, he was a man. Only with time and in the face of certain circumstances have we become aware of our differences. For example, Paolo has always been very romantic and very passionate, as opposed to me who am not at all».

When asked whether i children – Silvia, 20, Davide 19 and Adele 15 – understood what was happening in the relationship between their parents, Bruganelli replies: «In reality, no, because Paolo is a wonderful father and husband. The thing that has always struck me about him is the freedom he has never taken away from others. He taught it to our boys, who grew up seeing us go through quarrels and difficulties without losing respect and love». And he added: “It’s the others, from the outside, who can make them suffer”.