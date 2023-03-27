Aries

You stay in a convincing astrological situation. You will also soon have the support of the Moon, which is why the weekend will already be interesting.

As far as work is concerned, you have to get busy: all the initiatives that arise now can go ahead better and it will be useful to propose yourself in an effective way by the end of the month.

In love you have to try to keep tensions under control: it’s been since the end of last year that you have revolutionized your life, some references have changed, and even those who have been in a couple for years have decided to develop a project with their partner to overcome the boredom.

The weekend will be more peaceful and fulfilling.

Tour

It’s a good day and if you’re waiting for some news of an economic nature, or you want to move something on a professional-working level, with Venus transiting your zodiac sign, everything in this period can be kissed by luck.

The day requires an accelerated pace, you will have to do many things at the same time.

This is an interesting week for love, but if you have to recover a story, think of a person who may have made you a little nervous lately, make your assessments and act by April 11th; sometimes you have to know how to forgive… you are too rigid in your positions, this is the right time to show how generous you are.

Favored those who want to get married and live together, it is a fertile period.



Twins

This is a day to make the most of that is born with the Moon in the sign; this remains, however, a period full of perplexities and tensions, not too rich in emotions, consequently flat for you.

In short, nothing happens both at work and in relationships with others, a project you presented has had less feedback than you imagined.

In love you have to try to keep your nerves, because something needs to be reviewed since the end of last month, or you are caught up in two situations; soon Venus will arrive in your zodiac sign, from April you too will be able to choose whether to seize the fleeting moment or not.

Cancer

The period is a little too agitated but some good news is coming, compared to last year’s doubts or January’s perplexities I think you are better off.

It is true, however, that many would like to have more certainties at work: someone will want to sign an agreement as soon as possible or simply receive good news.

From here to three months something will change positively, you will have to make new choices.

As for love, this sky is absolutely better than early March, don’t stay locked up at home, especially if you’re alone.

If, on the other hand, you have an important love story, you can start making plans in a big way.

Beware of excessive jealousy with Pisces and Capricorn.

Leone

In this period you are nervous and this very tension will be your worst enemy.

In particular, I invite you not to listen to a false and lying voice.

You’ve been waiting for some kind of payback in the workplace for a long time, as if you wanted to see an old opponent in difficulty; in this sense I point out that Friday will be important, you will see that soon there will be opportunities to exploit.

As far as love is concerned, you are agitated, nervous, perhaps a little elusive, it is good to avoid small annoyances, errors of judgment and negligence which could make these days go badly.

There’s no need to get confused.

Virgin

Saturn in opposition changes the rules of the game, there are not a few who are waiting to make a request, but for the moment the referent is missing.

It’s good to study new strategies in view of a change that this week will finally be revealed.

That’s why you’ll have to argue and dot the i’s on loose ends, even defend yourself against a charge.

Try not to fall into the provocation trap until tomorrow night.

As far as love is concerned, you are favored by a beautiful position of Venus; I anticipate that Sunday 2 April, with the Moon in your sign, will be important for finding an agreement, making love or making a proposal to a person you like.

Balance

During this period you will have a great astrological charge.

You have undoubtedly had a difficult time, but the important thing is to gather suggestions from the difficulties that have allowed you to fortify yourself, to reflect, to analyze the complications intelligently in order to overcome them.

This day allows a lot, tonight you can rediscover the harmony of the couple and the pleasure of living at the same pace as your partner.

Even the most turbulent couples will experience a period of serenity after the problems, jealousies and small or big clashes of the last two months.

Scorpio

This week is off to a nervous start: both today and tomorrow you will have a great desire to go against whoever you think is committing an injustice, you will have to face a confrontation right at work.

The advice I can give you is not to take everything they tell you at face value, also because this week still reserves some answers.

At work you will have to do different things than in the past.

As for love against Venus, I invite you to be careful of complications, perhaps you don’t trust me, be careful with the sign of Pisces; tonight don’t rock the boat too much, the decisions, the things you say today could be somehow contradicted by the facts and you could, so to speak, rethink it.

Sagittarius

We start with the opposite Moon, this indicates that many things are changing around you.

Jupiter is still active, which allows for a lot; you have to fortify your soul to try to overcome the problems that have arisen lately, but if you want to experience a moment of strength and liberation, focus on Friday.

In the meantime, you can begin to put some boundaries, create limits to situations that can exaggerate your mood.

As far as love is concerned, this is too passionate a time; make the best of a bad game.

You will be more available by the 31st but not completely convinced of your intuitions and your partner’s emotions.

Capricorn

The beginning of this week is agitated, you have to be able to get everyone to agree and it’s not easy.

This sense of unease is felt at work: the best prospects arrive in the days after the 31st, therefore, if you have to face a test or an exam, it would be better to postpone everything until the end of the week.

In love, the situation is more valid than in the first days of the month, and you are more convinced of what you do.

For those who live a beautiful but impossible love story for some unbridgeable distance, this moment is for reflection; couples who want to legalize a union from May will be able to do more.

Acquarium

This week starts with a favorable Moon, which is why this day is not only productive but also lively.

The moment is interesting for Aquarians who have to sell or buy something, make pacts, stipulate contracts: in fact, the majority of planets touch the finance sector, business and transactions can go very well as long as they are developed by mid-May.

As far as love is concerned, your needs are starting to be made more clear.

Singles can match up with new people, favorite part-time loves; nothing is defined, but in this period you are fine with it.

As for relationships that have been going on for some time, they should be “awakened”, this is an interesting time to think about a new home or a child.

Pesci

You’ll have to do the impossible to assert yourself at work, new experiences open up, in the second half of the year you’ll make choices and changes that you didn’t even hope to achieve last year.

Of course, a lot depends on your age and experience.

I’ve said other times that this is the right time to show off again, your skills are somehow more visible.

There will be those who will go back to the past, to do things they blocked some time ago.

It is clear that those who have more opportunities to act, those who possess creativity and talent will be able to do more.

The period imposes a test with oneself to understand if certain situations are right or to be changed.

As far as love is concerned, passion grows: it’s a better moment in the most troubled couples, but I don’t exclude new encounters and, therefore, also parallel relationships.

A great desire to fall in love returns which even involves those who have played the role of the Scarlet Pimpernel for too long or had to recover from a separation and no longer wanted to know about love.