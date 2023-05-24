Home » Paolo Noise leaves the Isola dei Famosi: what happened
Paolo Noise leaves the Isola dei Famosi: what happened

The beginning of the episode of the Island of the Famous 2023 of 22 May immediately aroused interest with the temporary absence of Paolo Noise. Following some necessary medical checks, Paolo left la Playa. The news of Paolo’s absence, already known for having faced moments of difficulty during his stay in Honduras, was reported on the official website of the programme.

Alvin reported this situation during the evening episode of L’Isola dei Famosi, underlining that Paolo Noise was completing some medical tests.

Paolo explains his absence live and leaves the game

Paolo was then called by Ilary Blasi during the live broadcast to explain yourself better. His will, first making a preamble dedicated to the “invisible” who works to make the best of this TV show that they have been particularly warm to him during his health problems.

For hers health conditions il medico he decreed that unfortunately he will have to abandon the race. Paul especially proved himself tried for this decisionbut the choice is not his, consequently, he judges himself sorry but also “already a winner” because for him it was a fantastic experience.

Entered as a duo, the two will have to split up. Marco Mazzoli he proved to be particularly tried by this abandonment and Paolo makes him promise to win for him too. The two yes they embrace and they split up for this adventure, but first they had a chance to see the best moments that they shared on the Island of the Famous.

