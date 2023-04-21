Paper recycling: how sustainable are paper products? | > – Guide

Status: 04/20/2023 12:01 p.m Paper production uses energy, water and wood. Although recycled products have a better eco-balance, doing without them protects the environment and your wallet. This is how economical use succeeds.

Shopping bags, straws and packaging for delivery services: Paper is now used as a plastic substitute in many areas. As a biodegradable material, paper does not remain in the environment for long, unlike plastic. But it hardly does justice to the sustainable image that paper enjoys in many places.

So belongs the paper industry according to the Federal Statistical Office (destatis) one of the five most energy-intensive industries in Germany, the production of goods made of paper and cardboard according to the Nature Conservation Union (NABU) considerable environmental pollution, for example through high water consumption, the use of chemicals, negative consequences of deforestation at home and abroad and long transport routes.

According to NABU, the average annual per capita consumption in Germany is very high at 230 kilograms of paper. For comparison: The EU average in 2021 was 180 kilograms, the global only 55.

Consider using paper sparingly, replacing and doing away with it

Disposable paper such as toilet paper, paper towels and napkins end up in the trash after just one use. Since these products are produced in large quantities, it makes sense to use them sparingly. Many products such as kitchen rolls can be replaced with reusable cotton textiles. For essential products such as toilet paper, it is advisable to buy recycled paper.

You can do without some products such as straws, which not only protects the environment but also your wallet. There are also many other ways to reduce your own paper consumption:

use reusable shopping baskets, jute and vegetable bags

Use reusable packaging (e.g. reusable coffee to go cups)

Print on both sides of paper (select duplex function)

Put a “Please do not post any advertising” sticker on the mailbox

Unsubscribe from unwanted magazines and advertising brochures

Read newspapers, magazines and articles with e-readers depending on usage behavior

save digital documents online instead of printing them out

use digital tickets in local and long-distance transport

Combine several online orders from one provider

The use of so-called green printing software also reduces paper consumption. Appropriate software enables the deletion of unwanted graphics, images and advertising content. It can also be used to remove empty pages and unusable text, such as printed links.

Paper recycling better than new paper

Relying on recycled instead of new products for printer paper, handkerchiefs and writing pads protects the environment: on the one hand, no new trees have to be cut down to produce waste paper. On the other hand, less water and energy is used in production: for a standard 500-sheet pack of copier paper, only about 42 liters of water are required for recycling instead of 125 liters. In addition, according to the Federal Environment Agency, the recycling of copy paper uses only around 50 percent of the energy required to produce new paper.

Pay attention to the “Blue Angel” eco-label

When purchasing recycled products, consumers should be aware of the “Blue Angel” environmental label regard. According to the labeling company RAL gGmbH and the Federal Environment Agency for finished products made from recycled paper and cardboard, this guarantees

that paper fibers are made from 100 percent waste paper

that the use of chlorine, optical brighteners and halogenated bleaches in the manufacture is prohibited

that products consist of no more than five percent other materials such as plastic or metal

Many paper products have additional logos, seals and signs for recycled paper. The “Forum Ecology & Paper” criticizes that these are usually not as strict as the “Blue Angel”, as EU-wide seals only refer to energy and water consumption, or that the manufacturers’ own seals are only used for marketing purposes.

Dispose of paper properly

The correct disposal of paper products also protects the environment through better recycling processes. Used paper handkerchiefs belong in the residual waste instead of in the paper bin because viruses and pathogens stick to them. Pizza boxes from suppliers and from the supermarket, like deep-freeze packaging, are mostly coated, making them one of the composite materials that are difficult to recycle. In addition, leftovers often stick to pizza boxes from suppliers. Only packaging that consists exclusively of cardboard and shows little or no grease soiling should end up in the paper bin and thus be added to the recycling cycle.

Other products that often end up in waste paper but don’t belong there because of their coating:

Receipt (residual waste)

Tickets (residual waste)

Coffee to go Becher (Gelber Sack)

Baking paper (residual waste)

Tetrapak packaging (usually yellow bag)

There may be regional differences in the waste recycling of individual product groups. For example, some municipalities offer separate disposal of Tetrapaks, in which the materials are separated from one another. Consumers should therefore inform themselves locally about local disposal methods.

Reduce paper through reusable systems

The “Forum Ecology & Paper” calls for a reduction in paper consumption in Germany. This could happen, for example, through the introduction of nationwide reusable systems for packaging, in online trade and in logistics between companies. In addition, manufacturers should be held more accountable for the recyclability of their products, the members demand.

