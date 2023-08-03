Paper Strip Crafts: Try these DIY ideas

Kids love colorful crafts and they have so much energy when it comes to fun and games. There are numerous craft ideas that bring fun for the little ones in the summer. You can make crafts with paper strips and make beautiful decorations or cute gifts for your loved ones.

Here are some fun summer craft ideas to keep your kids busy. They are easy to make and you only need a few materials. Try one of these paper crafts!

Make colorful butterflies out of paper

Children love fun and colorful crafts. These colorful paper strip butterflies are a great way to make beautiful decorations for your home and bring joy to the kids

Materials needed:

Craft paper – multiple colors Little pop eyes Black marker Scissors Glue stick/glue

Instructions for crafting:

For this craft, first cut long strips of paper about 1.5 cm wide. Also cut 1 thicker strip, about 3 cm wide. Gather 4 strips of paper in the middle and glue them in place. Bring the ends of the 4 strips to the center and glue them on top of each other. Then fold a 3 cm strip in half. Apply glue stick to both sides and place the 4 strips on the top half, closer to the crease. Bring the other half up and glue them together. Now gather the top of the thicker strip and fix with glue. Next, glue on the pop eyes. For the feelers, use a thin piece of paper folded in a V-shape. If you like, you can use the black marker to draw decorations on the body of the butterfly.

Make rainbows with paper strips

These paper rainbows are a fun way to keep the kids busy this summer.

What you need for this rainbow craft:

Construction paper (rainbow colors) Scissors Ruler Stapler Cotton balls

Do-it-yourself instructions:

From each piece of construction paper, cut a strip that should be 3 cm by 23 cm. Trim each color so that it is about 3cm shorter than the previous color. Simply place the paper strips on top of each other in the order of the rainbow. Start by placing the ends of the two shortest strips together. Then line up the ends of the next color one at a time until all the ends are together. Fix the strips at both ends. To make the clouds you need to fluff up a cotton ball. Spread it out into a cloud shape and place one end of the rainbow in the center of the cotton ball. Pin it to the rainbow to hold it in place. Repeat the process for the cotton ball on the other side of the rainbow and the rainbow is done!

Colorful paper crafts for small children

Young children will find this colorful craft fascinating. All activities should be supervised by an adult. An acorn made of paper strips is easy to make.

Materials for the paper acorn craft:

Cardstock (various colors + white) glue stick craft scissors pencil craft knife + matDo-it-yourself instructions:

First, draw a large acorn on the white card with the pencil and cut it out with the craft knife. Now draw an acorn hat on the brown cardboard and cut it out with the scissors. Glue the hat to the cut out acorn. Next, cut different colors of cardstock into strips. Glue to the back of the cut out acorn. It’s so easy to make this acorn out of paper strips.

Easy paper strip pumpkins for kids

Fall is almost here and kids of all ages would love making these easy paper strip pumpkin crafts.

For this craft you will need:

orange and green cardboard scissors simple hole punch 2 brass fasteners

Instructions for crafting:

Cut out your templates to the size you want. You need 9 rectangular strips, 2 tendrils and 1 stem. You can also use more strips of paper. Punch a hole at both ends of the paper strips with the single punch. Also, punch a hole at the end of each vine and in the flat end of the pumpkin stem. Fold the squash stem so that it protrudes from the squash. Stack 9 strips of paper color side down. Place 2 vines on the orange strips, then place the pumpkin stalk on the vines. Insert a brass clip through each end and secure the clasps. Use a dowel or pencil to curl the tendrils of the pumpkin. Then gently bend the stack of paper and separate each strip to form a ball. Children will definitely have fun creating these pretty pumpkins with different colors!

Do-it-yourself paper strips hedgehog

You must make this cute paper craft at home with your little ones, because the children will definitely be happy to make such a pretty hedgehog!

What you need:

a white sheet of heavier paper (craft paper or similar) brown paper beige paper black marker scissors or paper cutter Optional: googly eye stickers

Follow this step-by-step guide:

Cut out several strips of brown paper. Once you have enough strips of paper, glue the ends of one strip of paper together to form a loop. Repeat the process with all strips. Take the white background and start sticking the strips of paper in the shape of a semicircle. Then cut out a round body from beige paper and glue it to the back of the body. Draw the facial features, a big nice smile, an oval nose and eyes. You can use wiggle eye stickers, they’re pretty cool. It’s so easy and quick to make this hedgehog out of paper strips.