Papilloma virus, Aiom, SItI and patient associations: "Together we can do more for an HPV-free world"

Papilloma virus, Aiom, SItI and patient associations: “Together we can do more for an HPV-free world”

Eliminating all cases of cancer caused by HPV in Italy is a possible goal. To achieve this we must, among other actions, increase vaccinations against the virus. Over 80% of Italian parents are aware that the Papilloma Virus can cause some forms of cancer. However, immunization rates are currently insufficient and present strong regional differences. The interview with Lorena Incorvaia of Aiom and Roberta Siliquini, president of SItI.

