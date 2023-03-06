To know. Dedicated to specific age groups. The goal is to reach those population groups that can most benefit from vaccines .

Two free vaccination campaigns are kicking off at the vaccination center of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, aimed at specific cohorts of patients. Young women born between 1998 and 2005 will have the opportunity to receive a free vaccination against Papilloma Virus (HPV), while those born between 1952 and 1958, men and women, will be able to get vaccinated against Herpes Zoster.

The vaccinations will be administered at the vaccination center set up in the external area of ​​the Emergency Department of the Bergamo Hospital, with access from via Brambilla. Subsequent doses will also be scheduled at the same location, which will always be administered free of charge in the following months: two further doses within 6 months for HPV and a further dose within 2 months for Herpes Zoster.

The only requirement to have access to the vaccination, in addition to being born in the reference years, is to reside in the area under the jurisdiction of ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII (all the municipalities in the areas of Val Brembana, Val Imagna-Villa d’Almè and the municipalities of Bergamo, Gorle, Orio al Serio, Ponteranica, Sorisole and Torre Boldone).

All the citizens involved have received or will receive a written invitation at home in the next few days, where this possibility is described. The booking of the appointment is left to the citizen, who can choose the most congenial date and time by connecting to one of the two dedicated pages of the company website:

https://www.asst-pg23.it/servizi-territoriali/case-comunita/vaccinazioni/papilloma-virus-hpv

https://www.asst-pg23.it/servizi-territoriali/case-comunita/vaccinazioni/herpes-zoster

Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Most women get it at least once in their life. This condition usually occurs asymptomatically; however, the virus remains latent in the infected tissues, causing over time an increased risk of developing tumors of the female genital tract, but also of the male and oral cavity. The cornerstone of prevention is vaccination, preferably in pre-adolescent age but also appropriate in later ages.