CREMONA – Friday 3 March 2023 at the vaccination hub of Cremona (via Dante 134) will be held lopen day against the papilloma virus. From 12 to 19, it will be possible to access freely and without reservation to carry out the anti-papilloma vaccine (HPV)

Vaccination is free for girls born between 1997 and 2010 and for boys born between 2006 and 2010, who have never received it or who have not completed the anti-papilloma cycle, which provides for the administration of three doses. In this regard, to allow people who receive the first dose on March 3, two more open days will be held in April and September 2023.

The prevention initiative is promoted by ATS Val Padana and ASST Cremona, in collaboration with the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of the Cremona hospital and the ASST Cremona consultants. During the open day, some counseling operators will be available to users to offer free information and advice on prevention, sexual and reproductive health.

Dr. Cecilia Donzelli

“The HPV virus has numerous variants, some can cause warts and warts, others, however, can be associated with tumors, mainly of both the female and male reproductive systems – he explains Cecilia Donzelli, Director of the Preventive Medicine Complex Structure in the ATS Communities of the Po Valley -. HPV infection very often has a benign course. Sometimes, however, the infection can lead to cellular changes that can very slowly progress towards cancerous forms».

Doctor Emanuela Anghinoni

«The prevention of this pathology is based on two weapons: the vaccine, safe and effective, and screening for the prevention of uterine cervicocarcinoma – underlines Emanuela Anghinoni, Head of the Structure of Population Screening Programs always of ATS -. For unvaccinated young women, from 25 to 29 years of age, the Pap test is offered free of charge, while for women of the same age who are vaccinated against HPV, screening begins at 30: from 30 to 64, the screening test free of charge searches for the presence of the DNA of the virus, in order to intercept any infection and intervene promptly before the disease evolves”.

WHY GET VACCINATED

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is among the most common sexually transmitted diseases. About 8 out of 10 women come into contact with the virus during their lifetime, which has more than 100 variants of which 13 are defined as high-risk and linked to the onset of cancer. In Italy alone, due to the HPV virus, about 3500 new cases of cervical cancer occur every year.

Doctor Antonella Laiolo

«HPV infection can be prevented with vaccination – he says Antonella Laiolo, responsible for Vaccinations of the ASST of Cremona – it is not mandatory, but highly recommended before starting a sexually active life. The vaccine does not eliminate already acquired infections, however according to the studies carried out it is able to reduce recurrences and is also useful in the prevention of neoplastic recurrence ».

Dr. Laiolo also recalls that “Those who go to via Dante to get the HPV vaccine can also request the anti-covid vaccine, which can be done at the same time”.

PREVENT TO PROTECT YOURSELF

HPV infection is asymptomatic and can give rise to various types of pathologies, from benign – but very annoying – diseases to the development of tumor pathologies. «Protecting yourself early is important – he says Aldo Riccardi, director of Gynecology and of the Maternal-Infant Department of the ASST of Cremona –. From the age of 12 onwards, vaccination allows for a good immune response to be obtained. Performing it when sexual intercourse has not yet begun prepares the body to react to protect itself from a potential HPV infection ».

Doctor Aldo Riccardi

The HPV vaccine can also be done if the infection is already present, because it increases the affected person’s immune defenses. “Vaccination also affects men – adds Riccardi – extending it to the partner means protecting the couple, preventing the infection, which is almost always asymptomatic, from being transmitted from one person to another”.

FOR INFORMATION

To request information on the HPV open day, send an e-mail to [email protected]

To find out more about HPV infection, visit the appropriate section on the Cremona ASST website: https://bit.ly/3YVlrEh