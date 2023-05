The World Health Organization now recommended up to 21 years single-dose vaccination. It would be enough to eliminate cancer for the first time with a public health initiative. On this subject Health has just published an article that reports WHO indications.

A thesis that is not shared by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI) which recalls how important it is to stick to the dosage authorized in Italy, with two doses under 15 and three doses over 15.