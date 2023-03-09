news-txt”>

Every year, in Italy, the HPV papillomavirus causes over 6,500 new cases of cancer.

Prevention is therefore fundamental, which is why the national information campaign ‘Have you booked right?’ continues, the information project created by MSD which, on the occasion of the International Day against HPV which is celebrated today, is enriched with a TV spot , created with the authorization of the Ministry of Health, an information portal and a social campaign to disseminate correct information.

HPV infection is the most frequent sexually transmitted infection. Papillomavirus has been ranked as the second most common cancer-causing pathogen in the world. It can cause tumors of the cervix, anus, vagina, vulva, penis, oral cavity, pharynx and larynx. But it is possible to prevent dangerous HPV-related tumors and thus you can also have great economic benefits, as well as public health promotion. The total direct costs related to HPV infections are in fact estimated at over 542 million euros per year.

“Drastically reducing, until they disappear, the cases of cancer caused by HPV is not a utopia but an achievable goal – underlines Rosa De Vincenzo, of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, IRCCS, Oncological Gynecology -. Today we can count on important scientific evidence that demonstrate how we could completely eliminate cervical cancer, a goal that WHO has set for 2030”. However, the data on the “level of information and awareness of the younger generations are disappointing as are the data on non-adherence to screening programs”, adds Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health. In 2021, the European Commission “published Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. By 2025, 90% of Member States will have to protect 90% of girls and cervical screening will have to be offered to 90% of eligible women”, underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology. From this point of view, “the information and awareness of young people and parents on the subject of cancer prevention must also be the task of the family doctor”, concludes Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Italian Federation of Family Doctors Fimmg.