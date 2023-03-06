Cancer cases can go to zero (or almost) In Italy it is estimated that every year the Papillomavirus or HPV is responsible for about 6,500 new cases of tumors in both sexes, at least 15,000 high-grade anogenital lesions in women and over 80,000 cases of genital warts. It is the first cause of cervical cancer, which was the most common tumor in the early 19th century and which today is instead among the least lethal. The role of HPV in the formation of tumors was then demonstrated vulva, vagina, penis and anus (very rare forms of cancer) and carcinomas of theoropharynx (mouth).

The latest stats demonstrate the efficacy, as well as safety, of vaccination against HPV, but in our country the opportunity is little exploited. Where people started earlier (as in Australia) or where adherence was massive (for example in Denmark) pre-cancerous lesions have practically disappeared and this bodes well for the future: experts from all over the world are convinced that tumors caused by the virus are destined to disappear. Or at least to become very rare.

What recent scientific studies say As the favorable documentations accumulate, however, so do the questions from who does not receive, for now, the free vaccination through the ASL. Today it has been demonstrated, in fact, that even adults or children who have already come into contact with the virus (which is transmitted sexually) benefit from vaccination, strengthening their immune response. Recently, a new promising trend has opened up because the effectiveness of the has been studied female vaccination after local treatment of precancerous or benign cervical lesionsto prevent a tumor from forming or warts from returning.

So who could benefit most from the HPV vaccine? “Current scientific evidence shows that the direct and indirect benefits of HPV vaccination are very significant even in age groups higher than those identified in the free vaccination programs, i.e. adolescents aged between 11 and 12 – he explains Massimo Origoni, head of the Gynecological Oncological Diagnostic Center of the IRCCS San Raffaele -. The results of an international trial, in which the Italian HPV Study Group also participated, indicate that i antibody levels obtained after vaccination in subjects between 26 and 45 years are comparable to those of teenagers. So the effectiveness of the vaccine is indisputable even in people who have already come into contact with the virus through sexual activity. See also NextEdu, the new European business accelerator in the EduTech field

Why do you get the vaccine at 11-12 years old? «HPV is a virus that causes a very frequent infection – he replies Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology -. And Papillomavirus umani (no there are over 200 variationssome are more dangerous than others) are mainly transmitted sexuallyand they affect both men and women. LThe infection is transmitted through intercourse, especially vaginal or anal, with partners carrying the virus: the risk of contracting it therefore begins with sexual activity and grows with the increase in the number of partners. The use of a condom during intercourse can reduce the risk of contagion, but not eliminate it completely: the virus can be transmitted with contact between mucous membranes. This is why the 12-year threshold was chosen to make children immune, before they start having intercourse ».

Why was it also extended to males? «Through “the herd effect” (i.e involving both sexes) the time to control the spread of the virus is speeding up because males, who are not immunized, continue to spread it even among females. Then we must not forget that in this way we can protect the children from anogenital warts and from HPV-related tumors that also affect men (for example those of the oral cavity are on the rise)» continues Cinieri, head of Medical Oncology at the Perrino hospital in Brindisi.

In light of all this, who should get the vaccine? «Immunization is recommended and free for males and females over the age of 11 – says Origoni, associate professor in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan – and it is important to remember that it is believed that vaccinating males will lead (once adequate vaccination coverage of the population is obtained) to a further reduction in tumors female from HPV of 40%. In addition the nonavalent vaccine And result protective (even for those who are up to 45 years of age and have already had sexual intercourse) against all male and female pathological conditions resulting from HPV infection, both benign and neoplastic: genital warts, pre-cancerous diseases of the genital mucosa and malignancies (vulva, vagina, cervix, penis, anus). Finally, an emerging aspect is the vaccine protection against HPV tumors of the oral cavity, which are constantly growing in all Western countries and which are believed to surpass genital ones in a few years”. See also here is their beneficial effect

Is there a “population at risk” to whom it is recommended? «In recent years, interesting results of studies have been published which demonstrate that in women undergoing surgery for pretumor lesions of the cervix (such as CIN2 and CIN3, usually treated with conization) the anti-Hpv vaccine, performed after surgery, reduces recurrences by about 50%.. It therefore works as a prevention against reinfection or persistence of the virus, which is the main danger for this category of patients» says Origoni. In any case it is good talk to your doctor (family, gynecologist or urologist) to get precise information on what to do in each case.

Should those who get vaccinated as adults continue to carry out checks? «Of course – concludes Cinieri -. Being vaccinated against HPV, regardless of age, absolutely does not mean that secondary prevention is no longer necessary: ​​in fact, vaccinated women must absolutely continue cervical screening according to the methods indicated by the international guidelines. That is: Pap test every 3 years from 25 to 30 years and, after this age, HPC-DNA test every 5 years, which will identify the possible presence of the virus and therefore of possible precancerous lesions that have arisen despite the vaccination.

Are there other cancer vaccines? Of the approximately 390,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed each year in Italy, a small proportion (28 thousand) could be avoided or prevented with vaccines why caused by some chronic infections (including those due to the hepatitis B and C viruses, Epstein-Barr, HIV and Papillomavirus). If becoming immune from cancer, just like we do with the flu or measles, is still a distant dream, today there are two exceptions: the HPV or PapillomaVirus vaccine, offered since 2007 to all 12-year-old girls in our country ( and since 2018 extended to their male peers). And the vaccine against B virus infectionwhich is obligatory in Italy practiced to all newborns since 1991is useful at any age to prevent the development of a hepatocarcinomato. Chronic hepatitis B and C and alcohol abuse are in fact the triggers of liver cirrhosis, which in turn represents the greatest risk for fearsome and often lethal liver tumors. See also "The peak of infections in August, then the cases will drop"