Home » Parabio: A Unique Parapharmacy in Condove with Natural, Homeopathic, and Specialty Products
Health

Parabio: A Unique Parapharmacy in Condove with Natural, Homeopathic, and Specialty Products

by admin
Parabio: A Unique Parapharmacy in Condove with Natural, Homeopathic, and Specialty Products

“Parabio,” the Condove parapharmacy, is set to open in August, providing continuous service to loyal customers. The store will be open from Monday to Friday, except for public holidays, with hours from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm. On Saturdays, the store will be open from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Parabio has specialized in natural, homeopathic, and phytotherapeutic products over the years. It is one of the few establishments in Valsusa that prepares loose herb blends upon specific customer requests, supplying them in the form of herbal teas and drops. The store also offers herbal tradition preparations such as mother tinctures and glyceric macerates, which are effective natural remedies. The team at Parabio explains that phytotherapeutic products have multiple advantages and can be easily taken by both adults and children. In addition to in-house products, Parabio also stocks homeopathic and phytotherapeutic products from leading companies in the sector, such as “Doctor Giorgini” and “The Herbarium.”

Parabio is not just a parapharmacy but also a unique food provider in Susa Valley. The store offers a wide selection of organic and natural foods, vegan and specialty foods, making it a go-to place for those with intolerances or individuals following personalized diets. Customers can find a variety of products including pasta, bread, flour, yeast-free products, cereals, legumes, honey, jams, and much more. The store also offers fresh products to keep in the refrigerator. The team at Parabio constantly updates their product selection to cater to the individual needs of their customers.

See also  Unions-social cooperatives agreement to counter the maximum reduction (31/01/2023)

Aside from natural products and food, Parabio also sells over-the-counter parapharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products. Customers can purchase these products without a prescription.

To stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Parabio, customers can visit their Facebook page.

For those interested, Parabio can be found at Viale Bauchiero, 31 in Condove. They can also be reached by telephone at 011 9642105.

(Post Views: 205)

You may also like

CNR: a revolutionary study on cellular aging opens...

The implementing decrees on the use of automatic...

Covid: the standard ready for the end of...

Summer Flash Diet: Lose 5 Kilos in Three...

Clash in Amalfi, the president of the Harry...

New Information revealed about Céline Dion’s battle with...

Covid, the EG.5 variant defeats everyone: in 15...

Tumors: waiting lists cleared but without funds at...

World Health Organization Includes Multiple Sclerosis Treatments in...

Diaper dermatitis, how to avoid it or solve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy