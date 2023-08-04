Parabio: A Unique Parapharmacy in Condove with Natural, Homeopathic, and Specialty Products

“Parabio,” the Condove parapharmacy, is set to open in August, providing continuous service to loyal customers. The store will be open from Monday to Friday, except for public holidays, with hours from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm. On Saturdays, the store will be open from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Parabio has specialized in natural, homeopathic, and phytotherapeutic products over the years. It is one of the few establishments in Valsusa that prepares loose herb blends upon specific customer requests, supplying them in the form of herbal teas and drops. The store also offers herbal tradition preparations such as mother tinctures and glyceric macerates, which are effective natural remedies. The team at Parabio explains that phytotherapeutic products have multiple advantages and can be easily taken by both adults and children. In addition to in-house products, Parabio also stocks homeopathic and phytotherapeutic products from leading companies in the sector, such as “Doctor Giorgini” and “The Herbarium.”

Parabio is not just a parapharmacy but also a unique food provider in Susa Valley. The store offers a wide selection of organic and natural foods, vegan and specialty foods, making it a go-to place for those with intolerances or individuals following personalized diets. Customers can find a variety of products including pasta, bread, flour, yeast-free products, cereals, legumes, honey, jams, and much more. The store also offers fresh products to keep in the refrigerator. The team at Parabio constantly updates their product selection to cater to the individual needs of their customers.

Aside from natural products and food, Parabio also sells over-the-counter parapharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products. Customers can purchase these products without a prescription.

For those interested, Parabio can be found at Viale Bauchiero, 31 in Condove. They can also be reached by telephone at 011 9642105.

