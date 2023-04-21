Paradigm shift in lipoedema: practical implementation of the international consensus still difficult

17th JOBST Symposium in Wiesbaden.

A number of everyday problems arise in the practical implementation of the international consensus on the treatment of lipoedema. Specialist Dr. Hans-Walter Fiedler at the 17th JOBST Symposium in Wiesbaden, organized by the hygiene and health company Essity. During the two-day event, participants were able to find out more about the company’s compression products and services at six stands – including JOBST Confidence, the next generation of flat-knit, custom-made compression garments. A special highlight of the symposium was the motivational speech by extreme athlete Joey Kelly about achieving self-imposed goals and overcoming internal hurdles.

The practical implementation of the international consensus on the treatment of lipoedema is proving difficult. “I keep finding that the topic is of little interest to doctors,” said Dr. medical Hans-Walter Fiedler, senior physician at the vascular medical supply center district of Soest at the Werl practice site and founding member of the “International Lipoedema Association”, in front of around 220 medical supplies retailers and therapists from Germany and Austria. They all accepted the invitation from the hygiene and health company Essity to expand their knowledge of lymph and lipoedema therapy. The implementation of the consensus is uncomfortable and also creates resistance among patients, who often find outdated information on the treatment of lipedema on the Internet. “For those affected, active self-management is of course more difficult than passive manual lymphatic drainage, as previously recommended, which reduces the acceptance of the new therapeutic approach,” reported the experienced vascular specialist. For therapists, on the other hand, the paradigm shift means a loss of habits and expertise.

Therapy concept in transition

In the past, there were numerous myths about lipoedema. Hans-Walter Fiedler knows that some of them still stubbornly persist today: “There is hardly any other disease in patients in our practice that has and will continue to spread so much misinformation.” Thanks to new findings from experts, many could These claims have now been refuted – for example, the misconception that lipedema is an edema disease and manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) is therefore the central therapeutic element for the necessary decongestion. A paradigm shift has been taking place in the treatment of this very stressful chronic but not progressive disease for several years. The focus is no longer on the need to decongest the tissue, but on pain reduction, which can be achieved through a combination of psychological treatment, physical activity – such as sport – and compression therapy.

Diagnosis of lipedema

“Lipedema is not a visual diagnosis,” reported the vascular specialist from his everyday practice. In addition to a detailed medical history, an examination of the affected areas is also important. This is the only way to determine tension, touch or pressure pain, for example with a pinch test. “Lipedema is a painful adipose tissue distribution disorder that is triggered by weight gain,” explained Dr. Hans Walter Fiedler.

Therapy approach based on six pillars

Derived from the central complaints from which lipoedema patients suffer in varying degrees, experts* published a therapy approach within the framework of the international consensus, which is based on six pillars: In addition to physiotherapy and exercise therapy, the approach includes compression therapy, psychosocial therapy, Weight management, liposuction and self-management. “Manual lymphatic drainage, on the other hand, only makes sense temporarily and for a limited time at the beginning of a treatment due to its pain-relieving and antidepressant effect on improving general well-being,” says Dr. Hans Walter Fiedler. If no edema is detectable, there would be nothing to decongest.

Appropriate compression care helps

In exercise therapy – for example in aqua fitness and strength endurance sports – achievable goals should be set that are based on the physical capabilities of the patient. “An essential and unalterable aspect is weight reduction,” explained the vascular specialist. Liposuction, on the other hand, should only be considered under the conditions proposed by the consensus experts. “This includes unsuccessful conservative therapy and weight stability for twelve months. In addition, the operation must be integrated into an overall therapeutic concept,” says Dr. Hans Walter Fiedler. Flat-knit compression for symptomatic treatment is still an important pillar of compression therapy. “We see that compression therapy has an immediate effect. However, it is not used for decongestion, but because of its anti-inflammatory effects in the tissue and the associated pain relief,” explained Dr. Hans Walter Fiedler.

JOBST Confidence sets new standards

For the treatment of lipedema and lymphedema, JOBST offers compression supplies that are tailored to the needs of the patient. Product developer Sebastian Klasen explained to the symposium participants what makes JOBST Confidence so unique. “The products have an improved anatomical fit, high wearing comfort and an innovative design,” says the expert. JOBST Confidence was newly developed with the innovative Contour Fit technology. The compression supplies can thus be adapted even more precisely to the individual body shape of the patient. “As a result, the products offer real wearing comfort and a high degree of freedom of movement,” says the product developer. In contrast to conventional flat knit garments, where the adjustment is only made via the number of stitches, the new Contour Fit technology also allows the compression garment to be adjusted at a total of four different positions. “This can be recognized by the unique contour points, with which we imitate the anatomy so that our stockings adapt exactly to the individual body dimensions,” explains Sebastian Klasen.

High wearing comfort

With soft yarns and an innovative knitting technology, JOBST Confidence offers more flexibility and ensures a pleasant feeling on the skin. The knit is cuddly, but at the same time offers the security of firm support that patients expect from a compression garment.

Optimal moisture management

But JOBST Confidence goes one step further: The product combines a unique knit structure with a special combination of yarns to offer optimal moisture management. “JOBST Confidence uses an advanced double-layer knit to wick moisture away from the skin. This keeps the skin dry and those affected feel comfortable when wearing it,” says Sebastian Klasen.

Modern Design

The new JOBST Confidence tights also have an ergonomically placed and newly developed seam that adapts to the natural body shape of patients with lymphedema and lipedema. “The new seams ensure more comfort in the groin area,” enthused Sebastian Klasen. The fashion aspect should not be underestimated either. Design elements such as the Deco Line, initials and a band with a floral motif, as well as six fashionable colors ensure individuality and would significantly increase the attractiveness of the fittings.

Diverse lectures, interesting workshops

In further lectures, the Hamburg wound therapist Hauke ​​Cornelsen showed new ways of treating chronic wounds; Ralph Martig from the Schaub medical supply store in Freiburg gave a lecture on news from product group 17 and private lecturer Dr. Martin Leu, Senior Physician at the Clinic and Polyclinic for Radiation Therapy & Radiation Oncology at the University Hospital in Göttingen, provided information on modern radiation techniques in cancer therapy. In a subsequent discussion round, the experts spoke together about current topics and were available to the participants for questions. At the end of the first day of the event, Joey Kelly gave an impressive account of his life as an entrepreneur and extreme athlete, which he consistently pursues with a great deal of perseverance, clear goals, an iron will and a great deal of passion. To date, Joey Kelly has completed over 100 marathons, ultramarathons and Ironmans as well as more than 100 shorter distance competitions. He still holds the record with eight Ironman participations within one year. The second day of the JOBST symposium offered a wide range of workshops – from fitting and product training to medical topics to communication and sales training.

