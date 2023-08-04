Paralympic swimming, World Championships Manchester 2023: gold for Simone Barlaam! There are also 4 silvers and 2 bronzes for Italy

In Manchester, Great Britain, the fourth day of Paralympic Swimming World Championships 2023 Finals: Italy won 7 medals, with 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronzesbringing the total to 14 golds, 7 silvers and 8 bronzes, for a total of 29 podiums, slipping however to second place in the medal table after being overtaken by China.

L’only gold of the day conquered by Italy bears the signature of Simone Barlaam, who dominates the men’s 100m freestyle S9 with a time of 52.28, stops at 0.05 from the world record that already belongs to him, and precedes the transalpine Ugo Didier, second in 55.20, and the German Malte Braunschweig, third in 56.56. So the blue al FINP website: “Fourth consecutive title, it’s a pity that I only came close to the world record, but today that’s okay. There is the barrier of 52.00 which sooner or later I will break down“.

I four argents azures they come thanks to Antonio Fantinwho thus celebrates his birthday in the men’s 400m freestyle S6 in 4:56.30, by Charlotte Gilliin the women’s 100m backstroke S13 in 1:06.71, by Xenia Francesca Palazzoin the women’s 100m freestyle S8 in 1:06.19, and by Francesco Bettella, in the men’s 200m freestyle S1 in 5:16.14. The two bronze medals from Italy finally, they put them around their necks, Vincent Boniin the men’s 50m backstroke S3 in 48.95, and Frederick Bicelliin the men’s 100m backstroke S7 in 1:12.08.

Photo: CIP Bizzi Team