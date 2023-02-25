US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the G20 financial summit in Bangalore

Divisions over the war in Ukraine prevented the G20 of central bankers and economy ministers from producing a joint final communiqué. At the end of the Bengaluru (Bangalore) summit, which began on Friday and concluded yesterday, the Indian presidency was only able to publish a “summary and final document” in seventeen points, two of which were not signed by Russia and China. These paragraphs are taken entirely from the final declaration of the G20 leaders at the Bali summit and contain an explicit condemnation of Russia.

In the first, the G20 “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and calls for its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”. The second reiterates that «it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability» and this includes «the defense of all the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts”.

It had long looked as if India too would side with Moscow. Last Thursday the Indian representative to the United Nations Assembly, together with his Chinese colleague and those of thirty other countries, abstained from voting on the resolution calling for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and hoping for a “just and lasting” peace. In the end, however, India gave in, even admitting the use of the word “war” in reference to the invasion of Ukraine. Janet Yellen, former chairman of the Federal Reserve and now US Treasury secretary, on her arrival in Bangalore instead clarified immediately for Washington and also for the others in the G7 it was “absolutely necessary” to have in the final declaration a “condemnation of the war in Ukraine”. The pressure obviously brought something.

While ministers and central bankers met in Bangalore, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to convince him to loosen relations with Moscow. On the table at the meeting, free trade between India and the European Union and the sale of six conventional ThyssenKrupp submarines for five billion euros. A similar attempt with China is currently unthinkable. German Economy Minister Christian Lindner described Beijing’s choice to side with Russia as “deplorable”. For Italy, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti highlighted that «the contortions on Ukraine and above all the climate challenge complicate and increase differences. Energy security and food insecurity are splitting the world in two »but he also said he was «satisfied» with the progress on the front of international taxation and health protection.

The central financial theme of the summit was supposed to be that of poor countries’ debt, but the divisions actually prevented significant progress. The International Monetary Fund organized a meeting with the World Bank, the G7, China, India and Saudi Arabia: nothing more than a “commitment to overcome differences for the good of nations” as Kristalina Georgieva said, director of the IMF. The pressure is on China, the largest global creditor, to agree to give up part of the credit it has with developing countries. Beijing is asking for the involvement of the World Bank (waiting for the probable new president Ajay Banga) and other multilateral banks. But the details of the possible options have not even been discussed: they will be discussed in April at the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

India has instead gained some consensus on the need for more regulation of cryptocurrencies. At least this is a point on which everyone at the G20 seems to agree.