Paralyzed during the day, not at night – 17-year-old has rare mental illness

“A simple gastrointestinal virus changed the life of our family.” With these words Meridith Speirs describes the medical history of her daughter Chelsea. The 17-year-old suffers from a rare nervous disease – and it ties her to bed every day.

Before that, Chelsea was “a happy, carefree 16-year-old,” the New South Wales family says on gofundme.com, where the girl’s aunt started a fundraiser. A few days after Chelsea contracted a gastrointestinal virus in June 2022, she gradually lost control of her legs. She can only walk when these are fully stretched out. Need help with this. “So that was our new normal: part-time school, weekly physical therapy sessions and lots of time at the local swimming pool,” says mum Meridith. The physiotherapist assured her that Chelsea would be able to walk normally again in a few weeks. “Oh how naive we were.”

Because in reality it is different. Chelsea’s condition continues to deteriorate. The girl loses her voice. Then total control of his legs and torso. Can only move fingers. “There were a lot of tears, hugs and a sense of helplessness. An MRI confirmed what the doctors already suspected,” said mother Meridith. A functional neurological disorder.

What is striking, however, is that Chelsea can still move at night. “To see her tied to the bed every day and moving her arms and legs while she sleeps is just heartbreaking.”

Chelsea suffers from a functional neurological disorder

The background is the disease diagnosed in Chelsea. This results in the girl having no control over her limbs. However, it is possible to move them during sleep. The German Brain Foundation (DNS) expressly does not describe functional neurological disorders (FNS) “as an expression of damage to the nervous system”. Instead, it’s a mismatch, a kind of bug in the brain.

Common symptoms are

dizziness

paralysis

seizures

movement and

emotional disturbances

The therapy of functional neurological disorders must always be individually adapted to the symptoms and disease factors of the individual. Various forms of movement therapy and psychotherapy are used. Relevant concomitant disorders (e.g. sleep disorders, pain or depression) are treated with medication.

The campaign website does not reveal whether the virus is actually the cause of the disruption. However, it is known that viral diseases can act as triggers of FNS. She writes that too German Society for Neurology.

Chelsea’s family is looking for support

Her family wants nothing more than to offer Chelsea the best possible life. She is currently collecting donations for this, and wants to buy the girl a wheelchair, for example. The family would also like to get the opinion of other doctors.