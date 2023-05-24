Paralyzed for 11 years, he can walk again thanks to a digital bridge between the brain and spinal cord

For 11 years, the Dutch Gert-Jan he no longer walked with just his legs. In 2011, when he was 29, a serious bicycle accident caused severe injuries to the nerve fibers in his spine. Depriving him of the independent use of his legs

Then, after a neuroscientific test of Polytechnic University of Lausanne, in Switzerland, Gert-Jan is able to walk naturally again. By deciding when and how to do it. Miracle? No, science. A new device that allows epidural electrical stimulation was tested on him of the spinal cord. In other words, an artificial structure which, acting as a bridge, allows the passage of electrical impulses between neurons and nerve fiber receptors. In such a way as to give back to the brain the possibility of communicating directly with the areas of the spinal cord that control movement.

The report of the test carried out on Gert-Jan was published in the scientific journal Nature.

The 40-year-old was the first patient on whom this innovative technique was tested. A step that is already sufficient to inaugurate a new frontier in the recovery of neurological functions, which can also be applied to other sectors of rehabilitation, to allow those who have suffered spinal cord injuries to move again in the most autonomous and natural way possible.

The patient’s story: «Now I walk alone again»

the device worn by Gert-Jan remained stable and efficient for over a year, even when the man was at home alone, without the supervision of the researchers. «I was able to stand on my own legs, I relearned to walk properly

natural and I can control my movements and my strength,” said the patient in the press conference.

The system at the base of the digital bridge works like this: 64 electrodes record the signals of the sensorimotor cortex, translated into electrical signals and retransmitted to the spinal cord,

where they are received by 16 other electrodes and decoded in real time, without the aid of a computer. However, all of this still requires the use of crutches and a wearable control system, stored in a backpack.

The human brain “pilot” again

“It’s a digital bridge, the one we’ve established between the brain and spinal cord,” said the neuroscientist Gregoire Courtinecoordinator of scientific research in Lausanne, in the press conference organized by Nature – the approach used was completely different from those tested so far”.

In Gert-Jan’s case, in fact, the objective pursued by the researchers was not to give the paralyzed person the only possibility of moving. But also to be able to do it in a natural and autonomous way: the patient had to regain the ability to adjust his steps to his liking. For example, to move with ease even on uneven ground full of holes, where timely “adjustments” are required. All without these operations being programmed in advance by a computer, a path already followed by Swiss scientists in past experiments.

Thanks to the “digital bridge”, therefore, the human brain returns to the cockpit. With full power to calibrate the intensity of motor impulses, depending on the situation. According to the researchers, this “translates into a significant increase in the patient’s quality of life, who will again be able to walk alone near the house, get in and out of the car, drink with friends while standing at the bar counter”.

In the Nature press conference, Courtine has already set the goals to be achieved in the future: «Our next goal is to have much smaller and even less bulky control systems. We predict that the technique will have incredible developments thanks to miniaturization”. The experimentation therefore continues: in the next step, three other paralyzed patients will be involved.