Paralyzed for 11 years, he walks thanks to a digital bridge between the brain and marrow

Paralyzed he walks again: the turning point

Paralyzed, hasn’t walked for 11 years, regains motor skills thanks to technology. Following an accident, a man has resumed walking naturally thanks to the digital bridge that allows his brain to communicate directly with the areas of the spinal cord that control movement. Published in the journal Nature, the result concerns a technique tested for now on a single person, but already sufficient to demonstrate that a new frontier is opening up in the recovery of neurological functions, applicable to several sectors of rehabilitation and which allows you to move more independently it’s natural. It is still a long road, whose next goal is to obtain miniaturized systems.



