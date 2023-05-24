Paralyzed man walks again thanks to a technique that restores voluntary movement control – breaking latest news

Gert-Jan Oskam was paralyzed eleven years ago in an accident; today at the age of 40 he has returned to standing on his legs, learning again to walk and to control movement, thanks to a new technique described in the scientific journal Nature and which opens up new perspectives for those who have had spinal cord injuries. It is a device that creates a “digital bridge” between his brain and the nerves under the wound: the cbrain “talk” directly with the part of the spinal cord that controls movementthus allowing him to stand and walk naturally for short distances with the aid of a crutch. The technique was developed by the research group of the Polytechnic of Lausanne led by Grégoire Courtine, the same who last year had experimented with a electrode system controllable with a tablet, which sent electrical stimuli to the muscles in a programmed way. And that Oskam himself had experienced. The researchers are working to continue the experimentation which involves the involvement of three other paralyzed people.

Check the movement The new device builds on previous work by the same study group. Compared to the previous device, connected to the tablet, which generated robotic movements, the new system “is completely different – explained Courtine – . Oskam has full control over the stimulation parameterwhich means he can stop, he can walk, he can climb stairs.’

Il system at the base of the digital bridge it consists of 64 electrodes that record the signals of the motor cortex using frequencies that artificial intelligence has allowed to identify. When humans think they are walking, the implants detect electrical activity in the cortex; the electrical signals are transmitted to the spinal cord, where they are received by 16 electrodes and decoded in real time. This signal is transmitted and decoded wirelessly through a wearable control system, contained in a backpack. See also Men and women, Riccardo Guarnieri fury, the suspicions about Ida and Alessandro