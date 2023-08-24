Paralyzed woman speaks again through a digital avatar

A woman paralyzed by a stroke speaks again through a digital avatar that reproduces her voice and even facial expressions: the credit goes to a new brain-computer interface that for the first time manages to translate brain activity signals into words and expressions to enable faster and more natural communication. The results of the trial are published on Nature by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco and Berkeley.

A film with 253 electrodes

The team, led by the neurosurgeon Edward Chang, applied a very thin rectangular film containing 253 electrodes to the woman’s brain: the device, placed over a crucial area for communication, detects the brain signals which, due to the stroke, are no longer able to be sent to the phonatory , mouth, larynx) and facial muscles. The signals are then sent to an artificial intelligence system that has been trained for weeks to recognize the woman’s brain waves that correspond to the different sounds (phonemes) that make up words.

A synthesizer with the patient’s voice

To make everything more realistic, the researchers combined an algorithm that synthesizes words with the patient’s own voice (taken from some recordings made at her wedding). Finally, the avatar’s face recreated on the computer screen was animated on the basis of the woman’s brain signals thanks to software that reproduces the movement of the facial muscles.

Stroke, two million neurons die every minute: because time is precious

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

