Paramount+the platform streaming by Paramount Global with 39.5 million subscribers (Paramount data as of March 2022), will be available in Italy from next September 15 at a price of € 7.99 per month. The annual subscription, at the price of 79.90 euros, will allow you to save two months.

The trial period expected, for both monthly and annual passes, is 7 days. The subscription, as happens for other platforms of this type already available in Italy, is possible unsubscribe at any time.

The service, which in America until 2020 was known as CBS All Access, arrives in Italy long before landing in other European countries: in Austria, Germany, France and Switzerland it will not be accessible until December 2022.

By connecting to Paramount +, users will have a very large collection at their disposal – the official release speaks of “8 thousand hours of quality content” – including the popular titles Paramount Pictures but also the most recent blockbusters such as Scream 5 e Top Gun: Maverick.

Space also to TV seriesincluding Showtime Productions Halo e First Lady. The latter is the series dedicated to three iconic American first ladies played by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

Paramount + focuses a lot, like its competitors, also on original productions. Paramount Global commissioned 150 ‘originals‘by 2025with productions that also concern Europe and in particular Italy.

Between Italian productions for Paramount + there definitely is Free Body, a thriller series that “proposes the schemes of the typical teen drama in an unprecedented way”. And then the series Circeoproduced by Cattleya in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Vis, on the trial that followed the 1975 crime episode. 14 daysthe first original Italian film for Paramount + written and directed by Ivan Cotroneo: it tells of couple conflicts and the resistance of love in the time of Covid, “without being a film about Covid”.

Also announced the original films, always Italian, I eat your heart e Miss Fallaci.