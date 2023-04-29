Home » Paratici, Fifa appeal accepted: he can stay in football
by admin
The editorial staff Friday 28 April 2023, 11.07pm

The disqualification a Fabio Paraticiit was enlarged by Fifa, extending the limits (30 months of inhibition) also at an international level. The former Juvenuts was forced to resign from his role as sporting director of Tottenham because unable to operate as a manager in the world of football. There Fifa accepted the appeal presented by Paratici with a novelty: in fact the former Tottenham will be able to continue to work albeit with different tasks.

The official statement

“FIFA has upheld the appeal presented by Fabio Paratici against the provision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee which, in extending the temporary inhibition imposed by the FIGC worldwide, extended it to the extent of a ban on taking part in any linked to football’ – reads a statement released by Paratici and his team – Paratici, assisted before FIFA by a team of lawyers made up of Paolo Lombardi, Luca Pastore and Ian Laing, will therefore be able continue to work in the world of football albeit with reduced duties compared to those carried out to date, in compliance with the limits imposed by the sanction imposed by the FIGC”.

