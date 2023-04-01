Home Health Paratici leaves Tottenham after the inhibition extended by Fifa- breaking latest news
Paratici leaves Tottenham after the inhibition extended by Fifa- breaking latest news

Hence the decision to take immediate leave, pending the outcome of the appeal, which Tottenham communicated with this official note: “This week the Fifa Disciplinary Commission announced the decision to extend the sanctions of the Italian Football Federation (Figc ), relating to Fabio Paratici, worldwide. This decision was taken in advance of Fabio Paratici’s appeal hearing against the FIGC sanctions on 19 April 2023, the outcome of which would then be evaluated by further interested parties, including the Club. FIFA sanctions can now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still linked to the FIGC appeal. In view of FIFA’s decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take immediate leave pending the outcome of his appeal.

