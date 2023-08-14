Paredes immediately in Rome, now Mourinho is waiting for Zapata: objective agreement

Roberto Maida Monday 14 August 2023, 07:30

It’s really over: Nemanja Matic has already landed at Rennesnorthwestern France, to make a loud resolution: to leave the Roma, which pockets a precious capital gain of 3 million useful to compensate for the tax remission on salary due to the waiver of the growth decree, as per state law for workers who spend only one year in Italy. Really Maticwho will undergo medical tests today and sign a two-year contract, could cross paths Mourinho from opponent: the Rennes, fourth in the last French championship, will play in the Europa League. Theoretically it can also happen in the group stage, because Roma are sure they are seeded and Rennes are not. But there will be time to think about it. Now Tiago Pinto rather he must hurry to hire the substitute: there are no longer any doubts, he will be another reigning world champion, Leandro Paredesthat the Psg sold at bargain prices. When he had left Trigoria to move to the Zenit St. Petersburgin the summer of 2017, Paredes had yielded to Roma 23 million plus 4 in bonuses. Now, at the age of 29, he’s back for 5-6 to sign a contract until 2026. He’s expected for medical visits in the next 72 hours. From a broad point of view, between two properties that have alternated in the lead, it was a great deal on the market. And it can also become an important technical support for Mourinho, who today has only the stainless in his play role Cristante available.

The second one

Thus there will most likely be two midfielders arriving at the Roma dal Psgthanks to the privileged channel established by Friedkin with the club of the emirs of Qatar. The second is Portuguese Renato Sanchesscuderia Mendes, quality but historically fragile reinforcement. Luis Enrique, another who knows these latitudes well, will not object. Tiago Pinto must hope that the results are better than in recent cases, Wijnaldum e Pastorealso unloaded in Trigoria as unwanted in Paris. Renato Sanches is expected at Roma by the end of the market on loan with the right to buy at 12 million.

The problem

But the thorniest question concerns the center forward. Roma already have an agreement with Duvan Zapata, who is just waiting for the go-ahead fromAtalanta to reach Mourinho. But there is still no economic understanding between the clubs: Zapata, born in ’91 and with a two-year contract ahead of him, is valued at 10 million. In Bergamo they would accept the deferment of payment, in the form of a loan with an obligation to buy, but they still ask at least 3 million right away. The conditions that would determine the definitive purchase by the are also being discussed Roma: 40 percent of seasonal games can be acceptable to both sides, but it must also be calibrated on the minutes actually played. In the meantime, Gasperini knows the situation, he has obtained Scam as reinforcement and will not create problems for the company in the event of a transfer of Zapata. Mourinho on the other hand plans to embrace him soon, perhaps in combination with the young man Marcos Leonardo. Final curiosity: Dybala used the two free days to visit Alvaro Moratabrotherly friend and forbidden dream of the summer of Roma. Maybe a surprise will materialize.

Rome, targets Zapata and Muriel for the attack

Rome, close to the purchase of Renato Sanches

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

