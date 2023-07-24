Home » Parents have to pay 16,000 euros for their daughter who fell into a coma during a holiday in Spain: “Help us”
A British teenage girl is in critical condition in Spain after falling ill while in vacation with his family. The parents are now facing medical bills of over £13,000 after just two days of treatment. Bryony Duthie, 18, from Dundee, suffers from chronic kidney problems and was taken to a private hospital on the Costa del Sol on Sunday, where she was placed into an medically engineered coma after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Due to the “language barrier”, her family said they did not understand how much the treatment would cost and were shocked to receive a bill for 16,000 euros (£13,897) on Tuesday after just two nights in the center and find their insurance policy would not cover the costs. Costs are expected to continue to rise by thousands of pounds a day due to Bryony’s dialysis, but the family is now raising money to cover expenses, with members of the public donating more than £15,000 to a GoFundMe appeal by Wednesday morning.

Bryony suffers from a rare genetic condition and renal tubular acidosis, which occurs when the kidneys don’t remove acids from the blood, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. She was on holiday with her family in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol when her health suddenly deteriorated and she was forced to miss her flight home. She was due to go home with her mother on Sunday, July 16, but the family decided she should stay with her grandfather, Pete Duthie, to regain her strength.

The girl’s mum said: ‘My daughter is where she needs to be, but it costs an absolute fortune. Once she is stable we can move her to a public hospital.” Mrs Duthie’s cousin Brooke Coventry has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs. Today, Saturday 22 July, she raised more than £52,000.

