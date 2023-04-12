Home Health Parents in need of care? How to distribute the tasks / The health magazine …
Health

Parents in need of care? How to distribute the tasks / The health magazine …

by admin
Parents in need of care? How to distribute the tasks / The health magazine …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

When parents become in need of care, take care often the children. That is not always easy. “In almost every family, the parents’ need for care leads to conflicts among the children,” says Sabine Engel, professor of social gerontology at the Catholic University of North Rhine-Westphalia in Paderborn, in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

According to Engel, who has been advising people with dementia and their families for more than 20 years, the conflict usually begins when the parents do not talk to their children about what expectations they have, whether and how they would like to be cared for. Ideally, family members should clarify such important questions when once a diagnosis is made.

Discuss openly and involve external help

An open exchange brings clarity: which tasks are pending, who will take on them and what can be done by external helpers and how Domestic help, nursing service, gardener, neighbor or driver hand over. There are also financial questions to be clarified and what the cash register pays. To ensure that the conversations about care work do not become too emotional, it is advisable to find out about illness and support options in advance and to set rules for the conversation. For example, that everyone can talk for ten minutes and explain their own point of view. The next step is to find solutions together.

Important: do not plan the big picture, but find a solution for the near future. Sabine Engel advises phased plans to work: “When it comes to care, it doesn’t work to make a plan that applies forever. Adjustments are always necessary, for example because the state of health changes or the previous caregiver is absent,” she explains.

See also  Fuck the cat! The latest plot film of "War Ghosts Director's Cut Version", the animal interactive system is open | 4Gamers

This report is only free for publication with a reference to the source. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” 4A/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Press contact:

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications
Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager
Tel.: 089/744 33-360
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.wortundbildverlag.de

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

These haircuts are trending in 2023!

H3N8 bird flu: first death in China

Anxiety and depression: we’ve always had the remedy...

Build muscles: Froboese explains how it really works

Schillaci, more seats but no closed number stop...

“In Emilia-Romagna the 2022 accounts close in balance,...

Scarifying the lawn properly | > – Guide

symptoms, remedies and how to recognize them –...

Covid, Schillaci: “In the autumn, vaccinate the frail...

Bird flu, WHO: first H3N8 virus death reported...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy