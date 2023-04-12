Word & picture publishing group – health reports

When parents become in need of care, take care often the children. That is not always easy. “In almost every family, the parents’ need for care leads to conflicts among the children,” says Sabine Engel, professor of social gerontology at the Catholic University of North Rhine-Westphalia in Paderborn, in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

According to Engel, who has been advising people with dementia and their families for more than 20 years, the conflict usually begins when the parents do not talk to their children about what expectations they have, whether and how they would like to be cared for. Ideally, family members should clarify such important questions when once a diagnosis is made.

Discuss openly and involve external help

An open exchange brings clarity: which tasks are pending, who will take on them and what can be done by external helpers and how Domestic help, nursing service, gardener, neighbor or driver hand over. There are also financial questions to be clarified and what the cash register pays. To ensure that the conversations about care work do not become too emotional, it is advisable to find out about illness and support options in advance and to set rules for the conversation. For example, that everyone can talk for ten minutes and explain their own point of view. The next step is to find solutions together.

Important: do not plan the big picture, but find a solution for the near future. Sabine Engel advises phased plans to work: “When it comes to care, it doesn’t work to make a plan that applies forever. Adjustments are always necessary, for example because the state of health changes or the previous caregiver is absent,” she explains.

