Parents: Therapist tells how to break free from their expectations

Our parents shape us throughout our lives. According to family therapist Sandra Konrad, we have control over the extent to which this is the case. A conversation about independence from expectations and a healthy relationship with mother and father.

Ms. Konrad, you wrote a book about the separation from our parents. A word that is not exactly common. What’s it all about?

Many people don’t know what to do with the word replacement at first. They are not aware that their problems are based on a lack of detachment from their parents. Until they read the foreword of my book and recognize themselves in sentences like “I often feel like a small child in the presence of my parents and get overwhelmed by emotions”, or “I can’t set boundaries for my parents”, “I feel guilty if I don’t live up to my parents’ expectations”, or “I am constantly disappointed in my parents because they are not what I want them to be”.

