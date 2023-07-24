Home » Parents: Therapist tells how to break free from their expectations
Health

Parents: Therapist tells how to break free from their expectations

by admin
Parents: Therapist tells how to break free from their expectations

Our parents shape us throughout our lives. According to family therapist Sandra Konrad, we have control over the extent to which this is the case. A conversation about independence from expectations and a healthy relationship with mother and father.

Ms. Konrad, you wrote a book about the separation from our parents. A word that is not exactly common. What’s it all about?
Many people don’t know what to do with the word replacement at first. They are not aware that their problems are based on a lack of detachment from their parents. Until they read the foreword of my book and recognize themselves in sentences like “I often feel like a small child in the presence of my parents and get overwhelmed by emotions”, or “I can’t set boundaries for my parents”, “I feel guilty if I don’t live up to my parents’ expectations”, or “I am constantly disappointed in my parents because they are not what I want them to be”.

Login here

See also  Dl Lavoro, the news on the renewal of fixed-term contracts and vouchers: waiters hired by apprentices even over 40

You may also like

ASPMI Calls for Protection and Support for Soldiers...

What can you do about it?

Melanoma, how to notice it in time: signs...

Lüneburg Heath: With the Heide-Shuttle to the excursion...

Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Improving Memory: Strategies and Techniques for Better Recall

Fractus Expands into Healthcare with Wireless Implantable Device...

Register Now for the Master of Strategic Management...

My love for you has turned into an...

Eight habits for a long life – health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy