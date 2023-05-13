PARI acquires Nortev, the manufacturer of the horse inhalation device Flexineb®

PARI GmbH

Starnberg (ots)

PARI acquires Nortev, manufacturer of the horse inhalation device Flexineb®, a leading company in the field of animal inhalation

Flexineb® is one of the market-leading devices in the field of respiratory therapy for horses

The acquisition of Nortev is an important step in the implementation of PARI’s newly defined growth and diversification strategy

PARI, manufacturer of respiratory and inhalation medical devices and pharmaceuticals, today announced the acquisition of Irish company Nortev. Nortev manufactures and sells the equine inhaler Flexineb®, an inhaler for respiratory therapy in horses by nebulizing medication or saline solution. Nortev also offers inhalers for small animals.

Since its founding in 2008 in Galway, Ireland, Nortev has grown into a leading manufacturer of equine and small animal inhalers, distributing its products worldwide in over 30 countries in Europe, North America, Australia and the Middle East. Customers include well-known veterinary clinics, horse stud farms, horse trainers as well as professional and recreational riders.

PARI CEO Arne W. Dirks: “Our goal is to establish PARI’s more than 100 years of experience in inhalation therapy in the field of animal inhalation. With Nortev we have found a company that, like us at PARI, offers innovative inhalation devices with the highest quality standards develops and sells. Together we can develop new inhalation therapies from which horses and small animals with respiratory diseases – and thus their owners – benefit.”

Nortev will continue to be managed as an independent company by its two founders, Gavan O’Sullivan and Declan Moran. “I’m looking forward to further developing our horse inhaler Flexineb® under the umbrella of PARI,” says Gavan O’Sullivan. “There will be no changes for our Flexineb® customers as a result of the acquisition. Together with PARI, we will continue to drive our vision of continuous improvement and innovation in the treatment of respiratory diseases in animals.”

The acquisition of Nortev is the first in the growth and diversification strategy driven by PARI CEO Arne W. Dirks, giving PARI access to a promising market. In addition, the merger with Nortev opens up attractive synergy potential.

About PARIS

As a manufacturer of medical products and pharmaceuticals in the respiratory tract with a focus on inhalation devices, PARI has been the trusted brand for doctors, pharmacists and patients for many decades.

Through continuous development, constant growth and reliable products of the highest quality standards, the market leadership in Germany for devices, saline solutions and inhalation aids could be expanded. PARI is the world market leader in the field of inhalation devices for cystic fibrosis.

A broad product portfolio is used from diagnosis to treatment to monitoring in order to offer patients comprehensive care. Because PARI acts according to the mission of making life easier for people who suffer from respiratory diseases and for those who care and look after them. In addition to innovative products and tailor-made solutions, PARI also offers comprehensive services for users, medical professionals and sales partners.

In addition, PARI also offers cold preparations – another building block for all-round care of the respiratory tract.

The PARI group of companies is based in Starnberg with further locations in Weilheim, Gräfelfing and Gilching. There are also international branches and a worldwide distribution network. The approximately 650 employees and a management that has been stable for many years look back on the experience of more than 100 years of company history. This is how tradition and innovation combine to form well thought-out and clinically proven product lines with the best reputation.

About Nortev

As a young Irish company, Nortev is guided by a vision to identify and develop a niche market in animal health. The main product Flexineb® is the first nebuliser designed, manufactured and marketed specifically for horses. The vibrant Irish horse industry, with a variety of events for both professional and recreational riders, played a crucial role during the development phase.

In just 12 years the company has successfully opened offices in Galway, Limerick, Canada and most recently in the USA. Nortev employs around 25 people in Ireland, the USA and Canada.

In addition to supporting horse owners, riders and their animals, Flexineb® is now also being used to treat respiratory problems in small and domestic animals.

