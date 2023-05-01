Home » Paris, clashes in the May Day procession: 300 arrested. Molotov cocktail against the police, over 100 agents injured throughout France – The videos
Paris, clashes in the May Day procession: 300 arrested. Molotov cocktail against the police, over 100 agents injured throughout France – The videos

Paris, clashes in the May Day procession: 300 arrested. Molotov cocktail against the police, over 100 agents injured throughout France – The videos

Clashes and tensions characterized France’s May Day: demonstrations were held throughout the country, not only to celebrate Labor Day but also to protest against the pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron and which has reached the end of its institutional path due weeks ago, with the validation of the Constitutional Council. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin spoke of 291 detained across France, more than 100 in the capital. And 108 police officers were injured, about twenty in Paris alone. More than half a million French people marched in Paris in torrential rain to take part in the May Day demonstration. A group of black blocaccording to police reports and local media, would have infiltrated the main procession and then engage in a clash with the police. Firecrackers and Molotov cocktails rained down on the agents, and one of them suffered burns on his body. In the morning some activists of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion daubed the Louis Vuitton Foundation, throwing colored paint, while those of Dernière Rénovation carried out a similar action against the Ritz and the Ministry of Justice at Place Vendôme.





