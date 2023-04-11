The Paris-Roubaix he had already won it, but to return to triumph in the velodrome Petrieuxper John Degenkolbwould have had enormous significance. After the memorable 2015 season, in which he became the third ever to score the Sanremo-Roubaix double, the German has spent some very difficult years, also due to a serious accident in early 2016: during a camp with his team in the south of Spain a car, driven by a woman, ended up on him. Since…