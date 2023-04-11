Home Health Paris-Roubaix, Degenkolb attacks van der Poel: “I was pushed in the crash”
Health

Paris-Roubaix, Degenkolb attacks van der Poel: “I was pushed in the crash”

by admin
Paris-Roubaix, Degenkolb attacks van der Poel: “I was pushed in the crash”

The Paris-Roubaix he had already won it, but to return to triumph in the velodrome Petrieuxper John Degenkolbwould have had enormous significance. After the memorable 2015 season, in which he became the third ever to score the Sanremo-Roubaix double, the German has spent some very difficult years, also due to a serious accident in early 2016: during a camp with his team in the south of Spain a car, driven by a woman, ended up on him. Since…

See also  "The Ring of Eldon" pre-ordered the sales champion on the first day, and revealed the initial special and collector version of the Taiwan version of the content | 4Gamers

You may also like

Madonna di Trevignano, the man who gave 123...

Shooting in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky: 5...

Car repair law 104, you won’t believe it...

More than 180 lawsuits filed for vaccine damage

here’s how not to pay legally

Open exchange at the Citizens’ Dialogue in Dessau

Samsung Bankruptcy, What Happens Now to Cell Phone...

More than 180 lawsuits due to possible vaccine...

“No Truce Plan for Orthodox Easter”. Bakhmut to...

Chaos in Fi-Pi-Li, accidents and long queues. Traffic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy