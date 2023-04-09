Very disappointed, but proud
I am obviously very disappointed. There’s not much to say, except that I’m very disappointed with how the race went at the end. Being in the top positions in such a select group on cobbles means a lot to me today. It was an amazing moment, something I will always remember
Paris – Roubaix
Ganna: “Regrets only for the podium. But someone didn’t cooperate…”
5 HOURS AGO
The fall
When I crashed I was on the right side of the road but, suddenly, there was no more space and I was pushed towards a spectator. I have yet to check, but my right shoulder still hurts
Degenkolb falls, van der Poel miraculously remains standing
Van der Poel’s apology
I was on the cobblestones and suddenly Philipsen wanted to take a detour to the path near the cobblestones. I had to move because I was to the right of his wheel. Degenkolb was also to his right. I don’t know if I touched it, because it was all hectic, but suddenly it fell to the ground. If it was my mistake, I want to apologize, but I couldn’t go anywhere. [van der Poel a Sporza]
Paris – Roubaix
Van Aert: “Difficult to accept what happened. Classics finished for me”
6 HOURS AGO
Paris – Roubaix
The harsh law of Roubaix! Van Aert punctures and van der Poel wins alone
8 HOURS AGO