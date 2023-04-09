The defining moment of Paris-Roubaix won by Mathieu van der Poel? Most people will say that of the puncture’s from Aart, at which time VDP was able to go alone unopposed all the way to the velodrome. However, someone else will be able to say that of the first twist that took place in the stretch of the Carrefour de l’Arbre… That is, when John Degenkolb ended up on the ground closed by Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel. Is there anyone who is at fault? Were there conditions for a disqualification as happened to Maciejuk at the Tour of Flanders? What is certain is that Degenkolb is very disappointed with what happened, above all because he had regained competitiveness by staying with the best. Just him who in 2015 scored the Sanremo-Roubaix double in the same season. Van der Poel apologizes, but”I couldn’t go anywhere”.

Very disappointed, but proud

I am obviously very disappointed. There’s not much to say, except that I’m very disappointed with how the race went at the end. Being in the top positions in such a select group on cobbles means a lot to me today. It was an amazing moment, something I will always remember

The fall

When I crashed I was on the right side of the road but, suddenly, there was no more space and I was pushed towards a spectator. I have yet to check, but my right shoulder still hurts

Degenkolb falls, van der Poel miraculously remains standing

Van der Poel’s apology

I was on the cobblestones and suddenly Philipsen wanted to take a detour to the path near the cobblestones. I had to move because I was to the right of his wheel. Degenkolb was also to his right. I don’t know if I touched it, because it was all hectic, but suddenly it fell to the ground. If it was my mistake, I want to apologize, but I couldn’t go anywhere. [van der Poel a Sporza]

