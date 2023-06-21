Home » Paris: violent explosion causes the collapse of a burning building, there are missing and wounded
Paris: violent explosion causes the collapse of a burning building, there are missing and wounded

by admin
Paris: violent explosion causes the collapse of a burning building, there are missing and wounded

The explosion would have occurred in the headquarters of the American Paris Academy, a US school of fashion and design

It could be due to a fuga on gas the violent explosion which caused the collapse of a burning building in the center of Paris.

It happened in the 5th arrondissement, not far from the Latin Quarter.

The latest budget provided by the authorities speaks of two missing people (presumably in the rubble) and 24 wounded, of which 4 in serious condition.

The explosion took place at the headquarters of the American Paris Academyan American school of fashion and design.

The Prosecutor has opened an investigation for culpable injuriesin violation of the obligation of prudence and safety.

“At present, it is not possible to determine the origin of the disaster,” the court said.

