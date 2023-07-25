Parked cars, the payment changes according to the size of the car thanks to a new law starting now

The example comes from the city of Paris which has adopted a regulation which provides for an increase in the tparking rates for SUVs. This category of vehicles, considered bulky, heavy and with a high environmental impact, will be subject to a higher rate than smaller vehicles for parking in the French capital. Is this a provision that will also arrive in Italy? Here’s what’s happening:

The municipal council of Paris has adopted a regulation aimed at discouraging the use and purchase of SUVs by residents. These cars, considered excessively bulky, polluting and potentially more dangerous than smaller vehicles, will be subject to increased parking fees.

The change in monthly rates it will follow a similar approach to the one already adopted in Lyon, another French city. Although Paris has not yet communicated the price changes, a differentiated fee is applied in Lyon based on the weight of the vehicle. Unlike the city in southeastern France, in Paris the size of the vehicle, the type of engine and the family composition of the car owner will also be considered.

They won’t be subject to the rate increase all-electric, zero-emission SUVs. Similarly, there will be no increase for large families, since in these cases the SUV is considered essential for their comfort. The changes will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The possible model adopted by Paris could also be considered in Italy? Italian mayors always follow Anne Hidalgo’s proposals with great interest, but is the situation of Italian cities comparable to that of the French capital?

Analyzing i Unrae registration data in June 2023, it clearly emerges that SUVs are also enjoying enormous success in Italy. Excluding the A-SUV segment, which has a limited presence, the B-SUV category accounted for 27.5% of total sales in the first six months of the year, with nearly 250,000 registrations.

The data for the C-SUV segment is also growing, with 178,222 vehicles registered representing 20.9% of total sales in the first six months of 2023. The data relating to the D-SUV (5.8% of the total) and E-SUV (1.9% of the total) segments show a positive trend.

Looking at the figures more broadly, in Italy more C-segment SUVs are soldCompared to city cars. More than half of the cars sold in Italy are SUVs. In practice, the problem raised by the mayor of Paris also concerns our country. In other words, it is by no means excluded that a provision of this type could also find space in our area, subject in any case to the determinations of the individual municipalities.

